Job Alert: Social Content Coordinator, CTV News, Bell Média (Ontario, Canada)

Summary

Position Type: Non Management

Job Status: Regular – Full Time

Job Location: Canada : Ontario : Toronto

Work Arrangement: Full-time in office (meaning that you will be required to perform your work on-site)

Application Deadline: 09/25/2023

*Adequate knowledge of French is required for positions in Quebec.

Do you live and breathe social media? Are you the first to tell your friends about the newest platforms before they hit the mainstream? Are you always on the cutting edge of the latest innovations on social media?

CTV News is looking for a Social Content Coordinator to produce content for its digital and social platforms and third-party channels, working alongside talent in the newsroom.

Working as part of the CTVNews.ca team, you will conceive, pitch, develop, edit and package engaging and shareable social posts on a daily basis, including text, images, videos and graphics.

In this role you will help tell stories that are important to Canadians on all platforms.

You will also work with newsroom journalists to vet, edit, and optimize their content for digital platforms including the website, app, social media, newsletters and other third-party platforms with the goal of expanding the reach of their journalism.

The successful candidate will have daily newsroom experience, excellent news judgment and an instinct for what works on digital platforms.

At CTV News, our journalists are our greatest assets and we value our team. You’ll be working alongside some of Canada’s top award-winning journalists who cover the world’s biggest stories.

