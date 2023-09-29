Job Alert: National Affairs Writer, CTVNews.ca Bell Media (Toronto & Scarborough, Ontario, Canada)

Position Type: Non Management

Job Status: Regular – Full Time

Job Location: Canada : Ontario : Toronto || Canada : Ontario : Scarborough

Work Arrangement: Hybrid

Application Deadline: 10/02/2023

For work arrangements that are ‘Hybrid’, successful candidates must be based in Canada and report to a set Bell office for a minimum of 3 days a week. Recognizing the importance of work-life balance, Bell offers flexibility in work hours based on the business needs.

CTV News is looking for a national affairs writer.

If you thrive on news, will happily debate Oxford commas, and receive a thrill every time your byline appears on a national platform, you’ve landed at the right job posting.

You will work with the national digital news team where you will be expected to write content for CTVNews.ca, a high-profile platform reaching one of the biggest audiences in Canada.

We are looking for a qualified journalist who has experience with daily deadlines, and an instinct for what works on digital platforms. This person will have the ability to ferret out a strong news angle out of what may seem like a dull press conference. This person will recognize when a conversation on the street has the makings of a broader trend piece.

This person will have excellent news judgment and know when it’s time to drop what they’re working on and turn all their attention to a breaking news event.

The successful candidate will have daily newsroom experience, excellent communication skills and experience writing for a digital audience.

For more details, click here