Job Alert: Managing Editor, Bell Media, CTV Winnipeg (Winnipeg, MB)

Summary

Position Type: Management

Job Status: Regular – Full Time

Job Location: Canada : Manitoba : Winnipeg

Work Arrangement: Full-time in office (meaning that you will be required to perform your work on-site)

Application Deadline: 09/20/2023

If you’re ready to bring game-changing ideas to life and join a community that values professional growth and employee wellness, we want you on the Bell team.

The Bell Media team creates and delivers the best Canadian and international content across our digital media, television, radio, and out-of-home advertising platforms. We’re looking for innovative team players ready to take some of the most well-known entertainment brands in the country to the next level.

For work arrangements that are ‘Hybrid’, successful candidates must be based in Canada and report to a set Bell office for a minimum of 3 days a week. Recognizing the importance of work-life balance, Bell offers flexibility in work hours based on the business needs.

Please apply directly online to be considered for this role. Applications through email will not be accepted.

At Bell, we don’t just accept difference – we celebrate it. We’re committed to fostering an inclusive, equitable, and accessible workplace where every team member feels valued, respected, and supported, and has the opportunity to reach their full potential. We welcome and encourage applications from people with disabilities.

Accommodations are available on request for candidates taking part in all aspects of the selection process. For a confidential inquiry, simply email your recruiter directly or recruitment@bell.ca to make arrangements. If you have questions regarding accessible employment at Bell please email our Diversity & Inclusion Team at inclusion@bell.ca.

For more details, click here