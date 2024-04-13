Job Alert: Digital Broadcast Journalist – Global News Halifax (Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada)

Division: Global News Halifax

Work Status: Full-Time

Location: Halifax, NS (Onsite)

About the role:

You’re a storyteller and multitasker. You can shoot, write, edit and report for television and online. You embrace an environment where you can work independently and as part of a team to meet daily deadlines. Ideally, you’ve been in the industry for 3-5 years.

Global Halifax is looking for a full-time Digital Broadcast Journalist with Global News in Halifax. In this role, you’ll cover live and breaking daily news, along some enterprise, in-depth reporting and the occasional lighter story. You’ll be working with our News at 6 team, and may be assigned to a variety of shifts, including weekends.

This is a Group 4 position under the current collective agreement.

You will contribute by:

The following is a paraphrase of the primary functions, but does not outline all of the duties and responsibilities that may be assigned to this position:

Initiate and develop story ideas through contact development, research and interviews;

Shoot, write, voice and edit news stories for broadcast;

Write and format stories for online;

Quickly respond to breaking news;

Curate sources and a broad range of contacts in the community;

Provide live television coverage of breaking/developing news;

Other duties as required.

Skills and experience you will bring:

Post-secondary education in journalism, broadcasting, or a related field.

Experience in television news reporting with extensive ENG experience and/or smartphone newsgathering;

Proficient with non-linear editing;

Strong news judgment and writing abilities;

Strong on-air presentation;

Strong editorial, visual and communications skills;

Ability to go live from the field with strong presentation skills and clarity;

Ability to work well under pressure, in a deadline-driven workplace, with minimal supervision;

Working knowledge of how major news organizations are employing a wide range of digital platforms and formats;

Willingness to adapt to rapidly changing technology and workflows as well as show a willingness to learn new online skills in a multi-faceted digital news operation;

Must be proficient in creating, curating and developing content using digital operating systems for multiple platforms.

Excellent organizational skills;

Valid driver’s license and a clear driving record;

Application Deadline: April 22, 2024

For more details, click here