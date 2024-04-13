Job Alert: Digital Broadcast Journalist – Global News Halifax (Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada)
Division: Global News Halifax
Work Status: Full-Time
Location: Halifax, NS (Onsite)
About the role:
You’re a storyteller and multitasker. You can shoot, write, edit and report for television and online. You embrace an environment where you can work independently and as part of a team to meet daily deadlines. Ideally, you’ve been in the industry for 3-5 years.
Global Halifax is looking for a full-time Digital Broadcast Journalist with Global News in Halifax. In this role, you’ll cover live and breaking daily news, along some enterprise, in-depth reporting and the occasional lighter story. You’ll be working with our News at 6 team, and may be assigned to a variety of shifts, including weekends.
This is a Group 4 position under the current collective agreement.
You will contribute by:
The following is a paraphrase of the primary functions, but does not outline all of the duties and responsibilities that may be assigned to this position:
- Initiate and develop story ideas through contact development, research and interviews;
- Shoot, write, voice and edit news stories for broadcast;
- Write and format stories for online;
- Quickly respond to breaking news;
- Curate sources and a broad range of contacts in the community;
- Provide live television coverage of breaking/developing news;
- Other duties as required.
Skills and experience you will bring:
- Post-secondary education in journalism, broadcasting, or a related field.
- Experience in television news reporting with extensive ENG experience and/or smartphone newsgathering;
- Proficient with non-linear editing;
- Strong news judgment and writing abilities;
- Strong on-air presentation;
- Strong editorial, visual and communications skills;
- Ability to go live from the field with strong presentation skills and clarity;
- Ability to work well under pressure, in a deadline-driven workplace, with minimal supervision;
- Working knowledge of how major news organizations are employing a wide range of digital platforms and formats;
- Willingness to adapt to rapidly changing technology and workflows as well as show a willingness to learn new online skills in a multi-faceted digital news operation;
- Must be proficient in creating, curating and developing content using digital operating systems for multiple platforms.
- Excellent organizational skills;
- Valid driver’s license and a clear driving record;
Application Deadline: April 22, 2024
For more details, click here