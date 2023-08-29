Job Alert: Digital Broadcast Journalist – Global News (Fredericton, NB)

Summary

Division: Global News Fredericton

Work Status: Full-Time

Location: Fredericton, NB (Onsite)



About the role:

Global Fredericton is looking for a full-time Digital Broadcast Journalist to join their team. Reporting to the Station Manager, the successful candidate would cover live and breaking daily news, as well as some enterprise, in-depth reporting, and the occasional lighter story. This role will be working with our News at 6 team, and may be assigned to a variety of shifts, including weekends. This is a Group 4 position under the current collective agreement.

Application Deadline: September 4, 2023

