Job Alert: CTV National News Multi-Skilled Journalist, Bell Media (Regina)

Summary

Do you want to deliver compelling content to Canadians on multiple platforms as part of Canada’s number one news organization? Be part of driving Canada’s number one news organization into the future! CTV News is looking for experienced multi-skilled journalists who have an appreciation for how today’s audiences consume quality content on multiple platforms. Successful candidates want to gather and deliver that content to Canadians using the latest technology at the speed of today’s news consumer with context and diversity of opinion.

For more details, click here