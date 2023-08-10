Job Alert: Breaking News Producer, CTVNews.ca, Bell Media (Scarborough & Toronto, ON)

Summary

CTV News is looking for a digital Breaking News Producer.

If you thrive on breaking news, but remain calm under pressure, see news as a public service, will happily debate Oxford commas, and receive a thrill every time you are first and accurate on breaking news, you’ve landed at the right job posting.

You will be expected to assign and edit breaking news for CTV News, reaching one of the biggest audiences in Canada, by way of alerts, articles, live updates, explanatory features on the nation’s top stories.

We are looking for a qualified journalist who has proven editing skills, experience with daily deadlines, and an instinct for what works on digital platforms. This person will have the ability to multi-task seamlessly while managing writers, collaborating with colleagues, and staying on top of news as it comes.

At CTV News, our journalists are our greatest assets and we value our team. You’ll be working alongside some of Canada’s top award-winning journalists who cover the world’s biggest stories.

For more details, click here