Job Alert: Breaking Digital Assignment Editor (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)

Position Type: Non Management

Job Status: Regular – Full Time

Job Location: Canada : Ontario : Toronto

Work Arrangement: Full-time in office (meaning that you will be required to perform your work on-site)

Application Deadline: 10/06/2023

For work arrangements that are ‘Hybrid’, successful candidates must be based in Canada and report to a set Bell office for a minimum of 3 days a week. Recognizing the importance of work-life balance, Bell offers flexibility in work hours based on the business needs.

If you thrive on breaking news, but remain calm under pressure, see news as a public service, will happily debate Oxford commas, and receive a thrill every time you are first and accurate on breaking news, you’ve landed at the right job posting.



You will be expected to assign and edit breaking news for CTV News, reaching one of the biggest audiences in Canada, by way of alerts, articles, live updates, explanatory features on the nation’s top stories.



You will be working closely with the more senior morning Breaking Digital Assignment Editor and following their lead on the day’s agenda.



We are looking for a qualified journalist who has proven editing skills, experience with daily deadlines, and an instinct for what works on digital platforms. This person will have the ability to multi-task seamlessly while managing writers, collaborating with colleagues, and staying on top of news as it comes.



At CTV News, our journalists are our greatest assets and we value our team. You’ll be working alongside some of Canada’s top award-winning journalists who cover the world’s biggest stories.

