Job Alert: Assigning Producer, CTVNews.ca, Bell Media(Scarborough & Toronto, ON)

Do you wake up in the morning and immediately look at your phone for the latest news headlines? CTV News is looking to hire an energetic assigning producer with an abundance of ideas to join the trusted digital team in the national newsroom.

The digital assigning producer will be a versatile journalist with excellent multi-tasking skills and unsurpassed news judgment. You must be a team player with attention to detail and the ability to multi-task under pressure.

You will work with the digital news team where you will be expected to assign and edit content for CTV News digital platforms, including CTVNews.ca, a high-profile platform reaching one of the biggest audiences in Canada.

We are looking for a qualified journalist who has proven editing skills, experience with daily deadlines, and an instinct for what works on digital platforms. This person will have the ability to multi-task seamlessly while managing writers, collaborating with colleagues, and staying on top of news as it comes.

This producer will be responsible for assigning and editing digital content and managing the homepage as well as other related lineups. The successful candidate will have daily newsroom experience, excellent communication skills and experience writing and editing for a digital audience.

At CTV News, our journalists are our greatest assets and we value our team. You’ll be working alongside some of Canada’s top award-winning journalists who cover the world’s biggest stories.

