Joanne McPherson

Joanne McPherson is the Managing Editor for Program Content and Strategies with CBC News. Joanne has led content teams in a variety of roles, overseeing live and breaking news and platform integration within CBC News.

In her current role, Joanne works closely with all CBC programming departments and Communications, Marketing, Brand and Research to develop audience awareness and navigation strategies for priority editorial content.

Joanne has a collaborative and integrated approach to managing and is a motivated and trusted leader at CBC with strong interpersonal, team building and change management skills.

Joanne began her journalism career 30 years ago as an editorial assistant and has field produced news coverage in Canada and around the world, including documentaries from Ukraine and throughout Europe, Chile, Israel and the United States

Before joining CBC News Network as Executive Producer of CBC News Morning.