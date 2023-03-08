Fiona Conway

Fiona is the Past President of RTDNA Canada and is currently serving as the International Representative, RTDNA USA.

Fiona started her career at Global News. At CTV News she was Executive Producer of Canada Am, W-5, and Special Events. At ABC News she was Senior Producer at World News Tonight with Peter Jennings, Senior Producer of Special Events as well as Executive Director of the Affiliate News Service. At ABC Fiona was also part of the talent development team.

At CBC News, Fiona was Executive Director of News Programming which included CBC Radio and News Network.

Fiona is currently a media consultant and coach. Working with networks in Canada and the USA.

She is the recipient of Gemini nominations and awards, Emmy Awards and Dupont Awards.