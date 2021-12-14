Final day to take part in ‘Taking Care: A survey on mental health, well-being and trauma in Canadian journalism.’

Today is the final day for journalists and media workers in Canada to take part in Taking Care: A survey on mental health, well-being and trauma in Canadian journalism.

So far, more than 1200 Canadian media workers have taken part in the 15 minute, anonymous, online survey – for frontline reporters and field staff, to editors, photographers, videographers, producers/associate producers, hosts, writers, video/visual archivists/librarians, assignment staff, supervisors and managers… to freelancers.

Extended due to the BC flood emergency – this national survey will close after today (December 14).

“Taking Care” is a research collaboration between Dave Seglins and Matthew Pearson, assistant professor at Carleton University’s School of Journalism, and the Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma. We have backing from SSHRC, the Canadian Association of Journalists, the Fédération professionnelle des journalistes du Québec, with wide ranging support from numerous news organizations, unions (CWA/CMG included) and various industry associations.

The goal is to collect data and report publicly on the state of well-being across the industry – in a bid to enhance mental health literacy, supports and ‘best practices’ across newsrooms, journalism schools, unions, associations, etc.

Research results to be published in spring 2022, in time for the national conference of the Canadian Association of Journalists.

Best regards – and thank you for your ongoing support.

Dave Seglins

Here’s the link again: Taking Care: A survey on mental health, well-being and trauma in Canadian journalism