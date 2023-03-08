Espe Currie

Espe Currie is the supervising producer at CityNews Vancouver, where she manages a team of VJs and works with the radio and web teams.

She started her career at CityNews in Toronto, working in the control room, at reception and on the assignment desk. In her work as an associate producer in Toronto, she managed viewer tips for the station, liaising with the public and building strong relationships with viewers.

That work led to a Canadian Screen Award win for Best Live News Special in 2019 for her work on CityNews’ Ontario debate, in which characters from previous stories asked candidates questions directly.

Espe is a graduate of the University of British Columbia and Humber College. She was born and raised in Toronto, but Vancouver is her chosen home.

In 2018, she started working at NEWS 1130, now CityNews Vancouver, as a reporter and web editor. Espe has also worked at CTV Vancouver, where she produced the consumer affairs segment McLaughlin On Your Side.

Espe is deeply passionate about local news and is committed to serving the Vancouver community with her work in journalism. That includes mentorship of young journalists and serving on the advisory committees for BCIT’s journalism program.