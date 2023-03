Dan Appleby

Dan Appleby has been the News Director at CTV Atlantic since 2016. He previously led the news department at CTV Windsor for 5 years. Dan’s journalism career spans three decades, starting in 1993 at WMAQ-TV in Chicago. In that time, he has been as assignment editor, producer and news manager at award-winning stations in Cleveland and Denver, before returning to Canada in 2011. Dan was born and raised in New Brunswick. He lives in Halifax with his wife and university-aged twins.