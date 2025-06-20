Congratulations to Professor Jim Carr on winning the RTDNF Michael Monty Memorial Award

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 20, 2025

Toronto, ON — The Radio-Television Digital News Foundation (RTDNF) is proud to announce that Jim Carr has been honoured with the prestigious Michael Monty Memorial Award. This recognition underscores his exceptional talent, dedication, and significant impact in the field of broadcast storytelling.

The Michael Monty Award celebrates educators who have made a meaningful difference by inspiring their students, qualities exemplified by Jim. His former Seneca College students admire him for his passion, professionalism, and commitment to excellence, “He has taught us the essentials of radio and has changed my life around for the better.” Another student expressed, “I am very proud and grateful to learn from a teacher like Jim, whose passion and dedication to his students’ success are evident every day.”

Throughout his distinguished teaching career, Jim has demonstrated a deep desire to mentor the next generation of broadcasters. His influence has extended beyond the classroom through volunteer work with organizations such as the Ontario Association of Broadcasters and the Broadcast Educators of Canada.

RTDNF Canada commends Jim for his remarkable accomplishments and ongoing commitment to fostering excellence in broadcast journalism.

The award will be formally presented at the RTDNA Awards Gala on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at the Chestnut Conference Centre, 89 Chestnut Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5G 1R1.

RTDNF congratulates Jim once again on this well-deserved recognition. His dedication continues to inspire students and uphold the highest standards of integrity and excellence in broadcast journalism.

Contact Information:

Gina Lorentz

RTDNF, President

glorentz@fanshawec.ca

The Radio Television Digital News Foundation (RTDNF) is committed to promoting excellence in journalism through its student scholarship program. Founded in 1978, the foundation aims to advance, encourage, and enhance the study and production of broadcast and digital journalism. RTDNF offers support, guidance, and financial assistance to emerging journalists as they build their careers in multiplatform storytelling.