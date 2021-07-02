CALL FOR NOMINATIONS: 2021-2022 RTDNA Canada Board of Directors

RTDNA Canada is looking for members who are visionary, passionate and committed, to step into a more active role as a member on the Board of Directors.

Join a group of dedicated news people who ensure our annual national and regional awards, professional development opportunities, and Code of Journalistic Ethics set the industry standard.

We invite Active, Associate or Life Members to nominate another member, or to include their own name for nomination to the 2021-2022 RTDNA Canada Board of Directors.

For more information, including the nomination form, please click here.