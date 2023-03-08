Brian Daly

Brian Daly is an Assistant Professor of Journalism at the University of King’s College in Halifax where he teaches video, audio and text reporting and production.

He transitioned into teaching after 15 exciting years as a television news producer at CTV, CBC and Global News. His career highlights include three weeks as a CBC Sports producer at the Tokyo Olympics.

In the early 2000s he had a five-year dream run as News Editor for legendary anchors Bill Haughland and Mutsumi Takahashi at CTV Montreal. But Brian’s proudest accomplishment is the series of newsroom tours and media camps that he organized for Black students through the Canadian Association of Black Journalists. Several participants have gone on to study journalism and communications at the post-secondary level.