A message from Fiona Conway, Past President

I am writing this note as the RTDNA has just completed a successful Conference and Awards Gala. I hope you will take the time to watch the panels on-line if you were not able to attend.

Thank you to all the journalists who participated on panels. Some highlights were reporting from Ukraine, trauma and mental health in newsrooms, the rush to the exits by journalists. And of course, the annual news leaders bear-pit are just a few of the informative and compelling panels.

Congratulations to all of our nominees and winners.

The RTDNA Canada stayed strong financially over the past two years and was able to hold and in person conference with strong attendance. Our sponsors continued to believe in the organization and without the on-going support we would not have been able to continue our important work for journalists in Canada.

I thank you all for your continued support and engagement!

Congratulations to our new President, Lis Travers. I know Lis will take the RTDNA forward to more success. And a warm welcome to our new board members.

Best wishes to everyone!

Fiona Conway

Past President, RTDNA Canada