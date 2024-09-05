2024 Regional Awards Presentations and Networking Events

This year, RTDNA is taking it back a step and focusing on the source of great journalism – connection. By providing opportunities for individuals to attend their own Regional Awards Presentation and Networking Event, we offer something we’ve been missing…a chance to connect! Join us at the upcoming regional events to meet and support the best in your area. Celebrating excellence in journalism 2024.

See you there! Click on the links below to purchase tickets for your region’s event!