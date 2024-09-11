2024 National Awards Presentations and Networking Events

This year’s RTDNA Canada 2024 Awards Gala will be hosted at the Old Mill Hotel in Toronto.

Date:

Saturday, November 2nd 2024

Evening Program:

5:00 pm to 6:00 pm – Cocktail Hour (Cash Bar with Drink Tickets)

6:00 pm to 7:00 pm – Bear Pit Session

7:15 pm to 10:00 pm – Dinner and Awards Presentation (50/50 DRAW).

Beat the rush and buy tickets online or bring cash day of!

Location:

21 Old Mill Road, Toronto, Ontario M8X1G5

Event room: Brûlé A & B

Join us at the upcoming 2024 national event to meet and support the best across the country and celebrate excellence in journalism.

See you there! Click on the links below to purchase tickets for your region’s event:

Registration Fees:

Awards Gala Dinner (limited availability)

Single Seat Member Pricing $180.00

Single Seat Non Member Pricing $225.00

Corporate Table (seats 10) $1,750.00

To register, simply select your category below, and complete the form.