RTDNF Canada Announces 2022 Scholarship Winners

TORONTO, June 8, 2022 – The Radio Television Digital News Foundation of Canada recognizes students representing colleges from coast to coast with scholarships.

Students from BCIT, University of King’s College, Toronto Metropolitan University, University of Regina, Seneca College, UBC, and Fanshawe College shared this year’s scholarship honours which include two new scholarships, the Global News Diversity Scholarship and the Pritam Singh-Benning scholarship recognizing the work of diverse students. RTDNF Canada was established in 1978 to offer financial assistance to electronic journalism students in Canada and to date has awarded more than $375,000 in scholarships.

The 2022 RTDNF Canada Scholarship winners are:

Kate Otterbein – Fanshawe College – BNN / Jim O’Connell Scholarship for best business story.

Giancarlo Cininni – University of Kings College – Atlantic Association of Broadcasters Scholarship for a student from the Atlantic provinces.

Mattea Columpsi – University of Regina – CBC/Barbara Frum Scholarship for best interview.

Rahma Shafi – Seneca College – Global News Diversity Scholarship.

Negin Nia – UBC Graduate School of Journalism – JJ Richards Scholarship for a radio documentary.

Elena De Luigi – Toronto Metropolitan University – Narcity Digital Journalism Scholarship for a news story published on a website and/or social media platform.

Arshia Eskandarifar – Seneca College – RTDNF Scholarship for second, third year and graduating students.

Layla Khdir – British Columbia Institute of Technology – Pritam Singh Benning Scholarship.

Congratulations to the RTDNA George Clark Scholarship overall winner Mattea Columpsi – University of Regina.



For further information visit RTDNF Canada Scholarships or contact Neva Macleod at info@rtdnacanada.com or RTDNF President Lis Travers at lis.travers@gmail.com.