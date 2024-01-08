Job Alert: Video Journalist, CTV Winnipeg, Bell Media (Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada)

Summary

Position Type: Media – Talent

Job Status: Regular Term – Full Time

Job Location: Canada : Manitoba : Winnipeg

Work Arrangement: Hybrid

Application Deadline: 01/10/2024

Reporting to the Managing Editor, CTV Winnipeg is seeking an experienced and motivated self-starter with superior journalism skills.

Key Responsibilities

Appearing on-air, interviewing, writing, shooting, editing, voicing, producing and reporting, of local news stories on deadline for both television and digital

Editorial decision making. Maintain and developing relationships with key stakeholders in various areas of the market including; economic, political, industrial, retail, law enforcement

Generate original story ideas

Edit and transmit video remotely using IP technology

Producing, writing and posting editorial content for the station web and social media platforms

Live reporting

Weekend and late night assignments

Critical Qualifications

A degree or diploma from an accredited post-secondary program and at least 2-3 years of related reporting experience

Experience in ENG photography and non-linear editing in a newsroom setting

Demonstrated presentation and video journalism skills

Proven ability to anchor news

Proficiency in Canadian Press Style

Excellent writing skills and strong presentation skills

Demonstrated organizational skills; the ability to work independently

Solid editorial judgment and understanding of broadcast law.

Computer literacy; experience in iNews a definite asset

Ability to work well in a deadline-driven team environment

Must have and maintain valid documents required for travel to the United States

Must possess a valid Class 5 or equivalent driver’s license

40 hours per week. Overtime as required. Saturday and Sunday shifts required.

Adequate knowledge of French is required for positions in Quebec. For work arrangements that are ‘Hybrid’, successful candidates must be based in Canada and report to a set Bell office for a minimum of 3 days a week. Recognizing the importance of work-life balance, Bell offers flexibility in work hours based on the business needs.

Please apply directly online to be considered for this role. Applications through email will not be accepted.

At Bell, we don’t just accept difference – we celebrate it. We’re committed to fostering an inclusive, equitable, and accessible workplace where every team member feels valued, respected, and supported, and has the opportunity to reach their full potential. We welcome and encourage applications from people with disabilities.

Accommodations are available on request for candidates taking part in all aspects of the selection process. For a confidential inquiry, simply email your recruiter directly or recruitment@bell.ca to make arrangements. If you have questions regarding accessible employment at Bell please email our Diversity & Inclusion Team at inclusion@bell.ca.

Created: Canada, MB, Winnipeg

