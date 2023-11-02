Job Alert: Producer, 580 CFRA, Bell Media (Ottawa, Ontario, Canada)

Summary

Position: Producer, 580 CFRA, Bell Media

Location: 87 George Street, Ottawa, ON

Salary: Commensurate with qualifications and experience

Hours of Work: Regular – Full time. 37.5 hours per week

Workways profile: Full – Time in office (meaning that you will be required to perform your work on-site)

The Producer primarily needs to be well informed and understand what the audience needs and wants to know on a daily basis. The Producer must know Local, National & World News, Breaking News, and coverage that reflects Ottawa. Every element of their talk show must pass the “who cares and why?” test. The goal is to provide the very best in topic development. The Producer must work with their host on background bullet points, different angles to the story, potential guests, audio clips, related web content & teasing points. The successful candidate will be responsible for coordinating news audio, setting up live interviews & guests, and supporting the talk shows.

Responsibilities:

Pitch on-air segment ideas, provide material for web site and social media

Provide the show host with all show prep material required

Prepare and update news stories, including audio for use during later shifts

The selected candidate must be able to quickly switch priorities, multi-task, and get along with others

Produce other programming and imaging material

Daily updates of station web pages include newsroom, Twitter and Facebook

Other Duties as required

Qualifications:

At least 3-years on-air broadcast news experience

Previous producing or reporting experience

Demonstrated ability to write and edit news copy

Strong interviewing skills

Demonstrated ability to work under deadline pressure

Additional Information:

Position Type: Non Management

Job Status: Regular – Full Time

Job Location: Canada : Ontario : Ottawa

Work Arrangement: Full-time in office (meaning that you will be required to perform your work on-site)

Application Deadline: 11/11/2023

For work arrangements that are ‘Hybrid’, successful candidates must be based in Canada and report to a set Bell office for a minimum of 3 days a week. Recognizing the importance of work-life balance, Bell offers flexibility in work hours based on the business needs.

Please apply directly online to be considered for this role. Applications through email will not be accepted.

