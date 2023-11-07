Job Alert: Multi-skilled Journalist, Brockville, Bell Media (Brockville, Ontario, Canada)

Summary

Position: Multi-Skilled Journalist, Brockville, Bell Media, CTV Ottawa

Salary: Commensurate with qualifications and experience

Hours of Work: Full Time, Shift Work, Evenings/Weekends. Overtime as required

Responsibilities

Contribute to CTV News programs by gathering video, writing news stories, and creating content for digital

Identify, research, select and write original news stories, headlines and captions for digital

Check for accuracy of facts, typos, and technical errors prior to posting information

Conduct interviews for news coverage

Gather and write news material for television and web

Operate ENG equipment for news gathering

Edit news material in the station and in the field

Setting-up and operating live equipment (i.e. Dejero boxes and/or Dejero App, Atlas Kits, etc.)

Provide backfill for other news and operations positions as required

Other related duties as assigned

Qualifications:

Demonstrated experience (2-3 years) of high-quality news writing for broadcast and web/digital that meets editorial, legal, ethical, style and grammatical standards

2-3 years’ experience with editorial decision making, with a track record for quality news judgement

Solid understanding and proficiency with iNews – ability to write/edit stories, format different types of stories, work in a line-up

Experience with iNews and Dejero technology preferred

Experience with non-linear editing an asset

Minimum 3 years current work experience in a news operation

Post-Secondary education in journalism or broadcasting

In-depth knowledge of coverage region (Brockville), national and international news

Ability to prioritize and meet deadlines of several simultaneous duties, while maintaining focus

Proficiency with computer software/internet and practical experience working with technical systems relevant to web operation including Content Management Systems, Adobe Photoshop, various web browsers

Ability to work in a team, and be self-motivated

The successful applicant must demonstrate a high degree of adaptability and must be committed to learning in a fast paced environment

Candidates must be capable of lifting and carrying camera equipment. (approx. 20-30 pounds)

A valid G class driver’s license and a good driving record are required



*Interested candidates are encouraged to submit a demo

Additional Information:

Position Type: Union

Job Status: Regular – Full Time

Job Location: Canada : Ontario : Brockville

Work Arrangement: Hybrid

Application Deadline: 11/13/2023

For work arrangements that are ‘Hybrid’, successful candidates must be based in Canada and report to a set Bell office for a minimum of 3 days a week. Recognizing the importance of work-life balance, Bell offers flexibility in work hours based on the business needs.

Please apply directly online to be considered for this role. Applications through email will not be accepted.

For more details, click here