Job Alert: Multi-skilled Journalist, CTV Ottawa, Bell Media (Ottawa, Ontario, Canada)
Summary
Job Posting Details
Position: Multi-skilled Journalist, CTV Ottawa, Bell Media
Location: 87 George Street, Ottawa (Ontario)
Salary: Unifor Local 715M – Commensurate with qualifications and experience
Hours of Work: 40 hours per week | Overtime as required based on operational needs. Will include working shift work – evenings, weekends and on Holidays
Responsibilities
- Contribute to CTV News programs by gathering video, writing news stories, and creating content for digital
- Identify, research, select and write original news stories, headlines and captions for digital
- Check for accuracy of facts, typos, and technical errors prior to posting information
- Conduct interviews for news coverage
- Gather and write news material for television and web
- Operate ENG equipment for news gathering
- Edit news material in the station and in the field
- Setting-up and operating live equipment (i.e. Dejero boxes and/or Dejero App, Atlas Kits, etc.)
- Provide backfill for other news and operations positions as required
- Other related duties as assigned
Qualifications:
- Demonstrated experience (2-3 years) of high-quality news writing for broadcast and web/digital that meets editorial, legal, ethical, style and grammatical standards
- 2-3 years’ experience with editorial decision making, with a track record for quality news judgement
- Solid understanding and proficiency with iNews – ability to write/edit stories, format different types of stories, work in a line-up
- Experience with iNews and Dejero technology preferred
- Experience with non-linear editing an asset
- Minimum 3 years current work experience in a news operation
- Post-Secondary education in journalism or broadcasting
- In-depth knowledge of coverage region, national and international news
- Ability to prioritize and meet deadlines of several simultaneous duties, while maintaining focus
- Proficiency with computer software/internet and practical experience working with technical systems relevant to web operation including Content Management Systems, Adobe Photoshop, various web browsers
- Ability to work in a team, and be self-motivated
- The successful applicant must demonstrate a high degree of adaptability and must be committed to learning in a fast paced environment
- Candidates must be capable of lifting and carrying camera equipment (approx. 20-30 pounds)
- A valid G class driver’s license and a good driving record are required
*Interested candidates are encouraged to submit a demo
#EmployeeReferralProgram
Additional Information:
Position Type: Union
Job Status: Regular – Full Time
Job Location: Canada : Ontario : Ottawa
Work Arrangement: Hybrid
Application Deadline: 11/14/2023
For work arrangements that are ‘Hybrid’, successful candidates must be based in Canada and report to a set Bell office for a minimum of 3 days a week. Recognizing the importance of work-life balance, Bell offers flexibility in work hours based on the business needs.
Please apply directly online to be considered for this role. Applications through email will not be accepted.
For more details, click here