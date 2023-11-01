RTDNF Canada Announces 2022-23 Scholarship Winners

TORONTO (September 28, 2023) – The Radio Television Digital News Foundation of Canada (RTDNF) recognizes students representing colleges from coast to coast with scholarships.

RTDNF Canada was established in 1978 to offer financial assistance to electronic journalism students in Canada and to date has awarded more than $400,000 in scholarships.

We are proud to announce the following scholarship winners for the 2022 – 2023 school term:

Jeremy Hull, University of King’s College for the Atlantic Association of Broadcasters Scholarship awarded to a student from the Atlantic provinces.

Kate Otterbein, Fanshawe College for the BNN / Jim O’Connell Scholarship awarded to the best business story.

Macenzie Elizabeth Da Silva Rebelo, Toronto Metropolitan University for the CBC/Barbara Frum Scholarship award to the best interview.

Farkhounda Azizullah, Toronto Metropolitan University for the Global News Diversity Scholarship.

Brittany Weaver, Toronto Metropolitan University for the JJ Richards Scholarship awarded to a radio documentary.

KarlaXena Jubaily, The University of British Columbia for the Narcity Media Digital Journalism Scholarship award to a news story published on a website and/or social media platform.

Maham Hashmi, British Columbia Institute of Technology for the RTDNF Scholarship awarded to a second, third year, and graduating students.

Congratulations to the RTDNA George Clark Scholarship overall winner – Maham Hashi, British Columbia Institute of Technology!



For information on scholarships for the 2023 – 2024 school term, keep your eye on the student’s page of RTDNA Canada’s website by clicking here.



If you have any questions, please contact us at info@rtdnacanada.com.

Sincerely,

Lis Travers, President

RTDNA Canada

RTDNF Canada Trustees

Bill Amos, President

Directors

Trina Roache

Lynne Robson

Jillian Smith