RTDNA Canada congratulates Peter Wugalter as a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award in the Prairies Region

Calgary, AB – (May 18, 2021) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize Peter Wugalter who has distinguished himself through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of his career in journalism and news broadcasting.

RTDNA President Fiona Conway said, “I am always so happy to recognize those behind the scenes who make our work seamless and appear easy. Congratulations Peter for your years of dedication to Global Edmonton!”

Peter Wugalter is an accomplished audio engineer with over four decades of experience in high-quality television production. Peter is currently the Operations Manager at Global Edmonton where he has worked for the past 41 years. In this role, Peter spearheaded remote productions and On The Road shows while also managing the Production Center that supports other Global News stations and network shows.

Alongside his career at Global Edmonton, Peter is the lead audio engineer for the World Curling Federation and has travelled the world assisting with their productions. He has mixed audio for curling and several other sports at eight Olympic Games.

Peter is responsible for every successful transmission at Global Edmonton. His work is innovative and he is a hard-working colleague.

