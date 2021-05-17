RTDNA Canada congratulates Paul Dunphy as a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award in the Prairies Region

Calgary, AB – (May 18, 2021) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize Paul Dunphy who has distinguished himself through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of his career in journalism and news broadcasting.

RTDNA President Fiona Conway said, “Congratulations Paul on being recognized by your colleagues! Your audience has come to rely on your forecasting as well as your volunteer contributions to your community.”

Paul Dunphy has been a broadcaster for 47 years. He started in radio in 1974 and had the pleasure of working with broadcasting legend Ed Whalen when he first arrived in Calgary to work at a local radio station. Whalen became a mentor and friend to Paul in his early years as a broadcaster.

Paul has been forecasting and presenting the weather at Global Calgary for 36 years. Satellite and radar imagery did not exist when Paul first started, but he continues to evolve as does the technology in the industry. He is one of Calgary’s most respected and trusted weather anchors and puts the audience first each day because he genuinely cares and is dedicated to honest reporting.

Paul has been Linda Olsen’s co-anchor since 1995 and has anchored alongside a number of lifetime achievement award winners including Gord Gillies. Paul holds a black belt in Tae Kwon Do and is an avid animal lover. He supports the Calgary Humane Society and The Alberta Institute of Wildlife Conservation as well as the Vecova Centre for Disability Services and Research.

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

