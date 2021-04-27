RTDNA Canada Announces Prairie Region Award Finalists

Calgary, AB – (April 27, 2021) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism in the Prairie Region with the finalists for the regional awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in video, audio and digital.

Prairie Region winners will be announced at the regional virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!

2021 RTDNA Award – Prairie Region Finalists:

Video

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)

  • CBC Calgary – Recent String of Suicides Leaves Devastating Mark on Small Alberta City
  • Global Calgary – Senior Distancing
  • Global Edmonton – Remember October

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC North – NWT – ‘I know what it’s like to be homeless in Yellowknife
  • CBC Saskatchewan – Faces of COVID-19

Breaking News (Large Market)

  • Global Calgary – Coronavirus – Calgary Lockdown
  • Global Edmonton – Anti-Racism Protest March
  • CTV Calgary – COVID-19 Cancellations & Closures

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

  • CTV Regina – COVID-19: Re-Opening Saskatchewan
  • CBC Saskatchewan – Juno’s Cancelled
  • Global Saskatoon – Guernsey Train Derailment

Continuing Coverage

  • Global Edmonton – Fort McMurray Flooding
  • Global Calgary – Historic Hailstorm
  • CHAT TV – A City in Crisis
  • CTV Regina – COVID-19 in Saskatchewan

Enterprise

  • CTV Calgary – COVID-19: The Spread of Racism
  • CBC North – Nunavut – Coping with COVID-19 — but at What Cost?
  • Global Calgary – Calgary Cares

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

  • CBC Calgary – A Mother’s Long Walk to Remember
  • CBC Edmonton – Self Portraits in Pride
  • CBC Calgary – Immersive Play Brings Blackfoot Bison Legend to Life

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC Saskatchewan – Why Do You Vote?
  • Global Regina – Canada’s First Geothermal Plant
  • CBC North – NWT – Ode to the Gold Range

Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero

  • Global Calgary – Anti-Racism Rally – Global Calgary
  • CBC Manitoba – GerryFest
  • Global Saskatchewan – Saskatchewan 2020 Provincial Election Campaign

Excellence in Sound

  • CTV Winnipeg – Willy’s Graduation

Excellence in Sports Reporting

  • Global Calgary – Ikebuchi Hockey Family: Persevering Through Tragedy
  • CTV Winnipeg – The Biggest Fan
  • Global Edmonton – Radio Racers

Excellence in Video

  • CBC Edmonton – Serenity’s Tragic Journey into Government Care
  • CBC Saskatchewan – Cree Way of Life
  • CBC North – NWT – Coping with COVID, but at What Cost?

Feature News (Large Market)

  • Global Calgary – Cancer Graduate
  • CTV Winnipeg – The Quilts
  • Global Edmonton – Herman’s Courage

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC Saskatchewan – Bullied to Death, Almost
  • CBC North – NWT – Stories in Stone: How a Hand-Built Stone Church Shaped a Community and Culture
  • CBC Saskatchewan – Language Keepers

Graphics (Large Market)

  • CBC Manitoba – The Life of a First Nations Missionary
  • CBC Calgary – Explaining Coronavirus to Kids
  • Global Edmonton – COVID-19: A Path Forward

Graphics (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC Saskatchewan – Synchrotron
  • CBC Saskatchewan – Physical Distancing at Mosaic Stadium

Investigative

  • CBC Manitoba – CMHR
  • Global Calgary – Long Term Care Crisis

News – Live Special Events

  • CBC Edmonton – We Need to Talk
  • Global Edmonton – Anti-Racism Rally
  • Global Saskatchewan – Decision Saskatchewan

Opinion

  • CBC Edmonton – ‘I Have a Dream’
  • CBC Saskatchewan – No Choice but to Wear this Skin: Germain Wilson
  • CBC Manitoba – Aldeen Williams

TV Newscast (Large Market)

  • CBC Edmonton – From My Home to Yours: CBC Edmonton News at 6
  • Global Calgary – Historic Hailstorm       
  • CTV Edmonton – Love Local

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

  • CTV Saskatoon – News at Six: COVID-19 Touches Down in Saskatoon
  • CTV Regina – News at Six
  • Global Saskatoon – Snowstorm Postpones Election

Audio

Best Podcast

  • CBC Manitoba – Kiwew
  • CBC Calgary – The Notorious N.E.P.: West of Centre
  • Global Calgary – Crime Beat: The Paths That Choose Us

Breaking News (Large Market)

  • CJOB – Covid-19 Care Homes in Crisis
  • CBC Manitoba – Southwestern Storm

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

  • 650 CKOM – Oil Tankers Derail 2.0
  • CBC Saskatchewan – Snowstorm Election
  • CBC Saskatchewan – Saskatoon Morning – Cancelled Junos

Continuing Coverage

  • CBC Calgary – COVID 19 – We Have You Covered: Alberta@Noon
  • 660 NEWS – Hailstorm 2020
  • CBC Manitoba – COVID-19 Mental Health

Enterprise

  • CBC Manitoba – Peter Nygard
  • CBC North – NWT – The Downfall of Dominion Diamond
  • CBC Saskatchewan – Harmony Homes

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

  • CBC Manitoba – Winnipeg Famous: Cheryl Lashek
  • CBC Edmonton – Soaking up the End of the World

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero

  • CBC Saskatchewan – Hosting from Home

Excellence in Sound

  • CBC Saskatchewan – Tiger Moth
  • CBC Calgary – Portrait of Retail Survival: Inside a Strip Mall During COVID-19
  • CBC Saskatchewan – Carbershop

Excellence in Sports Reporting

  • CBC Manitoba – Toxic Hockey Culture
  • 660 News – Women in Sports

Feature News (Large Market)

  • CJOB – Remembering Manitobans Lost to COVID-19
  • CBC Manitoba – Justice for Black Lives
  • CJOB – Snacking…On Exercise

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC North – NWT – Long Road to Shelter: Intimate Partner Violence Series
  • 980 CJME – Tales from the Campaign Trail
  • CBC Saskatchewan – Stomach Cancer

Investigative

  • CBC Manitoba – Genesta Garson
  • CBC Saskatchewan – N-95

News – Live Special Events

  • 630 CHED – Santas Day on 630 CHED
  • CBC Saskatchewan – Afternoon Edition – Grad  June 5
  • CBC Saskatchewan – Blue Sky – Province Announces New COVID-19 Restrictions

Opinion

  • CBC Manitoba – Uncensored with Alexa Joy
  • CJOB – Back to School in Covid – A Parent’s Perspective
  • 980 CJME – The Mills Minute

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

  • CBC Manitoba – June 12 Newscast
  • CBC Edmonton – The Crash of Flight 752
  • CBC Calgary – 4:30 News April 23, 2020

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

  • 980 CJME – CJME Morning News
  • CBC Saskatchewan – Newscast 10:00 Feb 6, 2020
  • 650 CKOM – CKOM Morning News

Digital

Breaking News (Large Market)

  • CBC Manitoba – COVID-19 Vaccines
  • CTV Winnipeg – Deadly Tornado
  • Global Edmonton – QEII Shooting

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC North – NWT – Quick Thinking and a Concrete Angel: Hay River Man Saves Neighbour from Brutal Bear Attack
  • CBC Saskatchewan – Snowstorm Election
  • CTV Regina – First COVID-19 Vaccinations in Saskatchewan

Continuing Coverage

  • CBC Calgary – Bringing Coal Back: Alberta’s New Bet on an Old Fuel
  • CBC Manitoba – Parkview Place
  • Global Alberta – Glacier Tour Bus Rollover

Enterprise

  • CBC Edmonton – Serenity: A Life Cut Short
  • CBC Calgary – Inside the Slaughterhouse
  • CBC Edmonton – Covid Accountability

Excellence in Data Storytelling

  • CBC Calgary – Here are the Latest COVID-19 Statistics for Alberta and What They Mean
  • CBC Saskatchewan – Train Derailments
  • CTV Edmonton – COVID-19

Excellence in Social

  • CBC Manitoba – COVID-19
  • CBC Saskatchewan – COVID-19
  • CTV Winnipeg – Morning Takeover

Excellence in Sports Reporting

  • CBC Manitoba – Skylar Park
  • CBC Edmonton – The Spirit of the Birkebeiner
  • CTV Regina – 100 Millionaires and Counting

Feature News (Large Market)

  • Radio-Canada Alberta – The Hidden Lives of Ghost Towns: La vie cachée des villes fantômes
  • Global Edmonton – Keeping the Homefires Burning
  • CBC Calgary – Life, Death and Being a Man in Medicine Hat

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

  • CBC Saskatchewan – Cree Way of Life
  • CBC Saskatchewan – Stronger for their Scars
  • Global Regina – Michif Revival: Fighting to Save a Dying Language

Graphics (Large Market)

  • CBC Calgary – How a Melting Glacier Could Re-Define the Alberta-B.C. Border
  • CBC Manitoba – Winnipeg Famous

Investigative

  • CBC Manitoba – Genesta Garson
  • CBC Calgary – Hero with a Secret
  • CBC North – NWT – Foster Care Faceoff

News – Live Special Events

  • CBC Manitoba – GerryFest
  • Global Calgary – Anti-Racism Rally
  • CTV Regina – Election 2020

Opinion

  • CBC Manitoba – Pandemic Perspectives: Tom Boucher
  • CBC Edmonton – Black with a Capital B
  • CBC Calgary – Personal Responsibility, Government Inaction and Alberta’s COVID Response

Overall Excellence in Digital

  • CBC Saskatchewan – CBC Saskatchewan Digital Excellence
  • CTV Regina – ctvnewsregina.ca
  • Global Calgary, Global Edmonton, Global Lethbridge – Global Alberta


About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalisms purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.

