RTDNA Canada Announces Prairie Region Award Finalists

Calgary, AB – (April 27, 2021) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism in the Prairie Region with the finalists for the regional awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in video, audio and digital.

Prairie Region winners will be announced at the regional virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!

2021 RTDNA Award – Prairie Region Finalists:

Video

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)

CBC Calgary – Recent String of Suicides Leaves Devastating Mark on Small Alberta City

Global Calgary – Senior Distancing

Global Edmonton – Remember October

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North – NWT – ‘I know what it’s like to be homeless in Yellowknife

CBC Saskatchewan – Faces of COVID-19

Breaking News (Large Market)

Global Calgary – Coronavirus – Calgary Lockdown

Global Edmonton – Anti-Racism Protest March

CTV Calgary – COVID-19 Cancellations & Closures

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Regina – COVID-19: Re-Opening Saskatchewan

CBC Saskatchewan – Juno’s Cancelled

Global Saskatoon – Guernsey Train Derailment

Continuing Coverage

Global Edmonton – Fort McMurray Flooding

Global Calgary – Historic Hailstorm

CHAT TV – A City in Crisis

CTV Regina – COVID-19 in Saskatchewan

Enterprise

CTV Calgary – COVID-19: The Spread of Racism

CBC North – Nunavut – Coping with COVID-19 — but at What Cost?

Global Calgary – Calgary Cares

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CBC Calgary – A Mother’s Long Walk to Remember

CBC Edmonton – Self Portraits in Pride

CBC Calgary – Immersive Play Brings Blackfoot Bison Legend to Life

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Why Do You Vote?

Global Regina – Canada’s First Geothermal Plant

CBC North – NWT – Ode to the Gold Range

Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero

Global Calgary – Anti-Racism Rally – Global Calgary

CBC Manitoba – GerryFest

Global Saskatchewan – Saskatchewan 2020 Provincial Election Campaign

Excellence in Sound

CTV Winnipeg – Willy’s Graduation

Excellence in Sports Reporting

Global Calgary – Ikebuchi Hockey Family: Persevering Through Tragedy

CTV Winnipeg – The Biggest Fan

Global Edmonton – Radio Racers

Excellence in Video

CBC Edmonton – Serenity’s Tragic Journey into Government Care

CBC Saskatchewan – Cree Way of Life

CBC North – NWT – Coping with COVID, but at What Cost?

Feature News (Large Market)

Global Calgary – Cancer Graduate

CTV Winnipeg – The Quilts

Global Edmonton – Herman’s Courage

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Bullied to Death, Almost

CBC North – NWT – Stories in Stone: How a Hand-Built Stone Church Shaped a Community and Culture

CBC Saskatchewan – Language Keepers

Graphics (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba – The Life of a First Nations Missionary

CBC Calgary – Explaining Coronavirus to Kids

Global Edmonton – COVID-19: A Path Forward

Graphics (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Synchrotron

CBC Saskatchewan – Physical Distancing at Mosaic Stadium

Investigative

CBC Manitoba – CMHR

Global Calgary – Long Term Care Crisis

News – Live Special Events

CBC Edmonton – We Need to Talk

Global Edmonton – Anti-Racism Rally

Global Saskatchewan – Decision Saskatchewan

Opinion

CBC Edmonton – ‘I Have a Dream’

CBC Saskatchewan – No Choice but to Wear this Skin: Germain Wilson

CBC Manitoba – Aldeen Williams

TV Newscast (Large Market)

CBC Edmonton – From My Home to Yours: CBC Edmonton News at 6

Global Calgary – Historic Hailstorm

CTV Edmonton – Love Local

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Saskatoon – News at Six: COVID-19 Touches Down in Saskatoon

CTV Regina – News at Six

Global Saskatoon – Snowstorm Postpones Election

Audio

Best Podcast

CBC Manitoba – Kiwew

CBC Calgary – The Notorious N.E.P.: West of Centre

Global Calgary – Crime Beat: The Paths That Choose Us

Breaking News (Large Market)

CJOB – Covid-19 Care Homes in Crisis

CBC Manitoba – Southwestern Storm

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

650 CKOM – Oil Tankers Derail 2.0

CBC Saskatchewan – Snowstorm Election

CBC Saskatchewan – Saskatoon Morning – Cancelled Junos

Continuing Coverage

CBC Calgary – COVID 19 – We Have You Covered: Alberta@Noon

660 NEWS – Hailstorm 2020

CBC Manitoba – COVID-19 Mental Health

Enterprise

CBC Manitoba – Peter Nygard

CBC North – NWT – The Downfall of Dominion Diamond

CBC Saskatchewan – Harmony Homes

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba – Winnipeg Famous: Cheryl Lashek

CBC Edmonton – Soaking up the End of the World

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero

CBC Saskatchewan – Hosting from Home

Excellence in Sound

CBC Saskatchewan – Tiger Moth

CBC Calgary – Portrait of Retail Survival: Inside a Strip Mall During COVID-19

CBC Saskatchewan – Carbershop

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Manitoba – Toxic Hockey Culture

660 News – Women in Sports

Feature News (Large Market)

CJOB – Remembering Manitobans Lost to COVID-19

CBC Manitoba – Justice for Black Lives

CJOB – Snacking…On Exercise

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North – NWT – Long Road to Shelter: Intimate Partner Violence Series

980 CJME – Tales from the Campaign Trail

CBC Saskatchewan – Stomach Cancer

Investigative

CBC Manitoba – Genesta Garson

CBC Saskatchewan – N-95

News – Live Special Events

630 CHED – Santas Day on 630 CHED

CBC Saskatchewan – Afternoon Edition – Grad June 5

CBC Saskatchewan – Blue Sky – Province Announces New COVID-19 Restrictions

Opinion

CBC Manitoba – Uncensored with Alexa Joy

CJOB – Back to School in Covid – A Parent’s Perspective

980 CJME – The Mills Minute

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba – June 12 Newscast

CBC Edmonton – The Crash of Flight 752

CBC Calgary – 4:30 News April 23, 2020

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

980 CJME – CJME Morning News

CBC Saskatchewan – Newscast 10:00 Feb 6, 2020

650 CKOM – CKOM Morning News

Digital

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba – COVID-19 Vaccines

CTV Winnipeg – Deadly Tornado

Global Edmonton – QEII Shooting

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North – NWT – Quick Thinking and a Concrete Angel: Hay River Man Saves Neighbour from Brutal Bear Attack

CBC Saskatchewan – Snowstorm Election

CTV Regina – First COVID-19 Vaccinations in Saskatchewan

Continuing Coverage

CBC Calgary – Bringing Coal Back: Alberta’s New Bet on an Old Fuel

CBC Manitoba – Parkview Place

Global Alberta – Glacier Tour Bus Rollover

Enterprise

CBC Edmonton – Serenity: A Life Cut Short

CBC Calgary – Inside the Slaughterhouse

CBC Edmonton – Covid Accountability

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Calgary – Here are the Latest COVID-19 Statistics for Alberta and What They Mean

CBC Saskatchewan – Train Derailments

CTV Edmonton – COVID-19

Excellence in Social

CBC Manitoba – COVID-19

CBC Saskatchewan – COVID-19

CTV Winnipeg – Morning Takeover

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Manitoba – Skylar Park

CBC Edmonton – The Spirit of the Birkebeiner

CTV Regina – 100 Millionaires and Counting

Feature News (Large Market)

Radio-Canada Alberta – The Hidden Lives of Ghost Towns: La vie cachée des villes fantômes

Global Edmonton – Keeping the Homefires Burning

CBC Calgary – Life, Death and Being a Man in Medicine Hat

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Cree Way of Life

CBC Saskatchewan – Stronger for their Scars

Global Regina – Michif Revival: Fighting to Save a Dying Language

Graphics (Large Market)

CBC Calgary – How a Melting Glacier Could Re-Define the Alberta-B.C. Border

CBC Manitoba – Winnipeg Famous

Investigative

CBC Manitoba – Genesta Garson

CBC Calgary – Hero with a Secret

CBC North – NWT – Foster Care Faceoff

News – Live Special Events

CBC Manitoba – GerryFest

Global Calgary – Anti-Racism Rally

CTV Regina – Election 2020

Opinion

CBC Manitoba – Pandemic Perspectives: Tom Boucher

CBC Edmonton – Black with a Capital B

CBC Calgary – Personal Responsibility, Government Inaction and Alberta’s COVID Response

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC Saskatchewan – CBC Saskatchewan Digital Excellence

CTV Regina – ctvnewsregina.ca

Global Calgary, Global Edmonton, Global Lethbridge – Global Alberta





About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalisms purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.

Become a Member here

Contact Information

Fiona Conway

President, RTNDA Canada

president@rtdnacanada.com

Tim Parent

Chair, Prairie Region, RTDNA Canada

Tim.Parent@rci.rogers.com

RTDNA Canada Awards

awards@rtdnacanada.com

http://www.rtdnacanada.com