RTDNA Canada Announces Prairie Region Award Finalists
Calgary, AB – (April 27, 2021) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism in the Prairie Region with the finalists for the regional awards.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in video, audio and digital.
Prairie Region winners will be announced at the regional virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!
2021 RTDNA Award – Prairie Region Finalists:
Video
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)
- CBC Calgary – Recent String of Suicides Leaves Devastating Mark on Small Alberta City
- Global Calgary – Senior Distancing
- Global Edmonton – Remember October
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North – NWT – ‘I know what it’s like to be homeless in Yellowknife
- CBC Saskatchewan – Faces of COVID-19
Breaking News (Large Market)
- Global Calgary – Coronavirus – Calgary Lockdown
- Global Edmonton – Anti-Racism Protest March
- CTV Calgary – COVID-19 Cancellations & Closures
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Regina – COVID-19: Re-Opening Saskatchewan
- CBC Saskatchewan – Juno’s Cancelled
- Global Saskatoon – Guernsey Train Derailment
Continuing Coverage
- Global Edmonton – Fort McMurray Flooding
- Global Calgary – Historic Hailstorm
- CHAT TV – A City in Crisis
- CTV Regina – COVID-19 in Saskatchewan
Enterprise
- CTV Calgary – COVID-19: The Spread of Racism
- CBC North – Nunavut – Coping with COVID-19 — but at What Cost?
- Global Calgary – Calgary Cares
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- CBC Calgary – A Mother’s Long Walk to Remember
- CBC Edmonton – Self Portraits in Pride
- CBC Calgary – Immersive Play Brings Blackfoot Bison Legend to Life
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Why Do You Vote?
- Global Regina – Canada’s First Geothermal Plant
- CBC North – NWT – Ode to the Gold Range
Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero
- Global Calgary – Anti-Racism Rally – Global Calgary
- CBC Manitoba – GerryFest
- Global Saskatchewan – Saskatchewan 2020 Provincial Election Campaign
Excellence in Sound
- CTV Winnipeg – Willy’s Graduation
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- Global Calgary – Ikebuchi Hockey Family: Persevering Through Tragedy
- CTV Winnipeg – The Biggest Fan
- Global Edmonton – Radio Racers
Excellence in Video
- CBC Edmonton – Serenity’s Tragic Journey into Government Care
- CBC Saskatchewan – Cree Way of Life
- CBC North – NWT – Coping with COVID, but at What Cost?
Feature News (Large Market)
- Global Calgary – Cancer Graduate
- CTV Winnipeg – The Quilts
- Global Edmonton – Herman’s Courage
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Bullied to Death, Almost
- CBC North – NWT – Stories in Stone: How a Hand-Built Stone Church Shaped a Community and Culture
- CBC Saskatchewan – Language Keepers
Graphics (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba – The Life of a First Nations Missionary
- CBC Calgary – Explaining Coronavirus to Kids
- Global Edmonton – COVID-19: A Path Forward
Graphics (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Synchrotron
- CBC Saskatchewan – Physical Distancing at Mosaic Stadium
Investigative
- CBC Manitoba – CMHR
- Global Calgary – Long Term Care Crisis
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Edmonton – We Need to Talk
- Global Edmonton – Anti-Racism Rally
- Global Saskatchewan – Decision Saskatchewan
Opinion
- CBC Edmonton – ‘I Have a Dream’
- CBC Saskatchewan – No Choice but to Wear this Skin: Germain Wilson
- CBC Manitoba – Aldeen Williams
TV Newscast (Large Market)
- CBC Edmonton – From My Home to Yours: CBC Edmonton News at 6
- Global Calgary – Historic Hailstorm
- CTV Edmonton – Love Local
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Saskatoon – News at Six: COVID-19 Touches Down in Saskatoon
- CTV Regina – News at Six
- Global Saskatoon – Snowstorm Postpones Election
Audio
Best Podcast
- CBC Manitoba – Kiwew
- CBC Calgary – The Notorious N.E.P.: West of Centre
- Global Calgary – Crime Beat: The Paths That Choose Us
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CJOB – Covid-19 Care Homes in Crisis
- CBC Manitoba – Southwestern Storm
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- 650 CKOM – Oil Tankers Derail 2.0
- CBC Saskatchewan – Snowstorm Election
- CBC Saskatchewan – Saskatoon Morning – Cancelled Junos
Continuing Coverage
- CBC Calgary – COVID 19 – We Have You Covered: Alberta@Noon
- 660 NEWS – Hailstorm 2020
- CBC Manitoba – COVID-19 Mental Health
Enterprise
- CBC Manitoba – Peter Nygard
- CBC North – NWT – The Downfall of Dominion Diamond
- CBC Saskatchewan – Harmony Homes
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba – Winnipeg Famous: Cheryl Lashek
- CBC Edmonton – Soaking up the End of the World
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero
- CBC Saskatchewan – Hosting from Home
Excellence in Sound
- CBC Saskatchewan – Tiger Moth
- CBC Calgary – Portrait of Retail Survival: Inside a Strip Mall During COVID-19
- CBC Saskatchewan – Carbershop
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Manitoba – Toxic Hockey Culture
- 660 News – Women in Sports
Feature News (Large Market)
- CJOB – Remembering Manitobans Lost to COVID-19
- CBC Manitoba – Justice for Black Lives
- CJOB – Snacking…On Exercise
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North – NWT – Long Road to Shelter: Intimate Partner Violence Series
- 980 CJME – Tales from the Campaign Trail
- CBC Saskatchewan – Stomach Cancer
Investigative
- CBC Manitoba – Genesta Garson
- CBC Saskatchewan – N-95
News – Live Special Events
- 630 CHED – Santas Day on 630 CHED
- CBC Saskatchewan – Afternoon Edition – Grad June 5
- CBC Saskatchewan – Blue Sky – Province Announces New COVID-19 Restrictions
Opinion
- CBC Manitoba – Uncensored with Alexa Joy
- CJOB – Back to School in Covid – A Parent’s Perspective
- 980 CJME – The Mills Minute
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba – June 12 Newscast
- CBC Edmonton – The Crash of Flight 752
- CBC Calgary – 4:30 News April 23, 2020
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- 980 CJME – CJME Morning News
- CBC Saskatchewan – Newscast 10:00 Feb 6, 2020
- 650 CKOM – CKOM Morning News
Digital
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba – COVID-19 Vaccines
- CTV Winnipeg – Deadly Tornado
- Global Edmonton – QEII Shooting
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North – NWT – Quick Thinking and a Concrete Angel: Hay River Man Saves Neighbour from Brutal Bear Attack
- CBC Saskatchewan – Snowstorm Election
- CTV Regina – First COVID-19 Vaccinations in Saskatchewan
Continuing Coverage
- CBC Calgary – Bringing Coal Back: Alberta’s New Bet on an Old Fuel
- CBC Manitoba – Parkview Place
- Global Alberta – Glacier Tour Bus Rollover
Enterprise
- CBC Edmonton – Serenity: A Life Cut Short
- CBC Calgary – Inside the Slaughterhouse
- CBC Edmonton – Covid Accountability
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC Calgary – Here are the Latest COVID-19 Statistics for Alberta and What They Mean
- CBC Saskatchewan – Train Derailments
- CTV Edmonton – COVID-19
Excellence in Social
- CBC Manitoba – COVID-19
- CBC Saskatchewan – COVID-19
- CTV Winnipeg – Morning Takeover
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Manitoba – Skylar Park
- CBC Edmonton – The Spirit of the Birkebeiner
- CTV Regina – 100 Millionaires and Counting
Feature News (Large Market)
- Radio-Canada Alberta – The Hidden Lives of Ghost Towns: La vie cachée des villes fantômes
- Global Edmonton – Keeping the Homefires Burning
- CBC Calgary – Life, Death and Being a Man in Medicine Hat
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Cree Way of Life
- CBC Saskatchewan – Stronger for their Scars
- Global Regina – Michif Revival: Fighting to Save a Dying Language
Graphics (Large Market)
- CBC Calgary – How a Melting Glacier Could Re-Define the Alberta-B.C. Border
- CBC Manitoba – Winnipeg Famous
Investigative
- CBC Manitoba – Genesta Garson
- CBC Calgary – Hero with a Secret
- CBC North – NWT – Foster Care Faceoff
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Manitoba – GerryFest
- Global Calgary – Anti-Racism Rally
- CTV Regina – Election 2020
Opinion
- CBC Manitoba – Pandemic Perspectives: Tom Boucher
- CBC Edmonton – Black with a Capital B
- CBC Calgary – Personal Responsibility, Government Inaction and Alberta’s COVID Response
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CBC Saskatchewan – CBC Saskatchewan Digital Excellence
- CTV Regina – ctvnewsregina.ca
- Global Calgary, Global Edmonton, Global Lethbridge – Global Alberta
