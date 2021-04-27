RTDNA Canada Announces East Region Award Finalists

Halifax, NS – (April 27, 2021) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism in the East Region with the finalists for the regional awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in video, audio and digital.

East Region winners will be announced at the regional virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!

2021 RTDNA Award – East Region Finalists:

Video

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Atlantic – Horse Yoga: Horseplay & Namaste

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC NL – Here & Now: Snowmageddon

CBC Nova Scotia – Nova Scotia Mass Killing

Global News Halifax – Nova Scotia Shootings: 19-Apr-20

Continuing Coverage

CBC NL – Stopping Domestic Violence

CTV Atlantic – Tragedy & Trauma: Mass Murder in Nova Scotia

Global News Halifax/Global News New Brunswick – COVID-19: The New Reality in the Maritimes

Enterprise

CBC PEI – I Live Here Now

CBC NL – Wally Rich: Falling Through the Cracks of Child Protection

Global News Halifax – Dental Misconduct: The Suspension of Dr. Errol Gaum

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

CBC New Brunswick – The Lost Art of the Centennial

CBC Prince Edward Island – Sorting That Christmas Garbage!

CBC Nova Scotia – Dave Irish Show of Work

Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero

CTV Atlantic – No Podiums: Covid on the Campaign Trail

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC North – Nunavut – Nunavut’s Heart of Hockey

Excellence in Video

CBC New Brunswick – The Valedictorians: New Brunswick’s Class of 2020

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Nova Scotia – Topless Breast Cancer Survivor in N.S. Inspires Women and Finds a Bosomless Buddy

CBC North – Nunavut – Stories in Stone: How a Hand-Built Stone Church Shaped a Community and Culture

NTV News – Mission Possible: Suiting up with Canada’s top SAR Unit

Investigative

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Cross-Canada Pet Scam: Jen White, Rob Antle, Darryl Murphy

News – Live Special Events

CBC New Brunswick – New Brunswick Votes: 2020: Election Night Preshow

CTV Atlantic – Historic Election: Going to the Polls During Covid

Global News – New Brunswick Election: 14-Sep-20

Opinion

CTV Atlantic – We Remember: Together Yet Apart

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CBC NL – The Death of John Crosbie

Global News – Global News Halifax: April 20, 2020

CBC Prince Edward Island – Compass

Audio

Best Podcast

Global News – 13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre

CBC North – Inuit Unikkaangit: (Inuit Stories)

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

News 95.7 – The Manhunt for The Nova Scotia Mass Shooter: 19-Apr-20

Continuing Coverage

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Fed Up – Food Insecurity in NL

VOCM – Snowmageddon

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saint John – Your Journey, Your Way: Atlantic Canada’s First Residential Hospice

VOCM – Linda Swain & Alan Doyle On Target

News – Live Special Events

News 95.7 – The Sheldon MacLeod Show: Remembering the Victims of Nova Scotia’s Mass Shooting

VOCM – Budget Day 2020

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

VOCM – VOCM News at Noon

CBC Prince Edward Island – Island Morning

News 95.7 – All News Mornings: Back to Class Amid COVID-19

Digital

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Nova Scotia – Vehicle Torched, Lobster Pounds Storing Mi’kmaq Catches Trashed During Night of Unrest in N.S.

Continuing Coverage

CBC Nova Scotia – Nova Scotia Mass Killing

CBC New Brunswick – Organigram Legionnaires’ Disease Outbreak

CBC Indigenous – Mi’kmaq Launch Self-Regulated Lobster Fishery

Enterprise

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Damning Decision: Mount Cashel Victims Hope Supreme Court Holds Church Responsible for Horrific Abuse

CBC North – Nunavut – RCMP Violence in Nunavut

CBC New Brunswick – Special Care Home Exemptions

CBC North – Nunavut – The Small Abused: Child Sexual Abuse in Nunavut

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Prince Edward Island – Climate Change Now: How Daily Life Has Already Changed on P.E.I.

CBC Nova Scotia – The Pandemic Unexpectedly Saved Thousands from Financial Ruin. But There’s a Reckoning on the Horizon

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC New Brunswick – Centennial Legacy Lost

CBC North – Nunavut – Stories in Stone: How a Hand-Built Stone Church Shaped a Community and Culture

CBC Prince Edward Island – DNA Test and Facebook Sleuthing

Opinion

CBC New Brunswick – A Saint John Reporter Writes of His Mother’s Death From Covid, Two Provinces Away

HalifaxToday.ca – Let Me Tell You About My Friend Jenn Casey

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC Nova Scotia – CBC N.S. Digital News

CTV Atlantic – A Season of Grief: Nova Scotia’s Darkest Days



About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. We believe an informed public is vital to a democratic society. Canadian Journalisms purpose is to serve the public interest. It is our responsibility to act independently, to be fair and respectful, and to report the facts. The RTDNA Canada Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession. We welcome its adoption by all practicing journalists.

