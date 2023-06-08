RTDNA Canada Announces 2023 West Region Award Winners
Vancouver, BC (June 15, 2023) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news-gathering organizations in audio, digital, and video.
Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!
2023 RTDNA Awards West Region Winners
AUDIO
Best Podcast
-
- CBC Vancouver – Land Back
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Victoria – Saanich Robberies
Breaking News (Large Market)
-
- Global B.C. – Langley Shootings
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
-
- CBC Kamloops – Nacho Chips, Crackers and Tiny Fish: How a B.C. Senior Survived on the Open Sea for Nearly 6 Days
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
-
- CBC Vancouver – The Magic of Marmalade
Excellence in Sports Reporting
-
- CBC Yukon – Pro Soccer Debut
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
-
- CBC Yukon – Suitcase Stories
Feature News (Large Market)
-
- CBC Vancouver – Punjabi Singer Diljit Dosanjh Selling Out Rogers Arena Marks a Cultural Shift in B.C.
News – Live Special Events
-
- CBC Vancouver – Six Months Later: On the Coast Reports Live from Abbotsford on the Six-Month Anniversary of the B.C. Floods
Opinion
-
- CBC Kelowna – Honk for the Kids: How Pandemic Protests Energized a New Parents’ Movement in B.C.
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
-
- C-FAX 1070 – Victoria Today: Newscast, November 22, 2022
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
-
- CityNews 1130 – Snowmageddon Nightmare Commute
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
-
- CTV News Vancouver Island – Saanich bank shooting
Breaking News (Large Market)
-
- CBC British Columbia – Snowed In: Major Snowfall Causes Travel Chaos
Excellence in Data Storytelling
-
- CBC Vancouver – Why Vancouver City Council is So Inefficient
Excellence in Social
-
- CBC Vancouver – What We Know About Chelsea Poorman’s Disappearance
Excellence in Sports Reporting
-
- CBC British Columbia – Diamonds of the Downtown Eastside
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
-
- CBC Yukon – When the Salmon Disappear
Feature News (Large Market)
-
- Global B.C. – Inadmissible: How a U.S. Policy is Wreaking Havoc on the Lives of Iranian-Canadians
News – Live Special Events
-
- CBC British Columbia – B.C. Votes 2022
Opinion
-
- CBC Vancouver – Parental Guidance: It’s Never Been Easier for Your Kids to See Pornography. So, what should you do?
Overall Excellence in Digital
-
- CBC British Columbia – cbc.ca/bc
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage
-
- Global B.C. – Chinatown: A Path Forward
Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero
-
- CBC British Columbia – B.C. Votes 2022
Enterprise Journalism
-
- Global B.C. – A Child, Failed in Life and in Death: The Tragic Case of Noelle O’Soup
Investigative Excellence
-
- CBC Yukon – Hidden Valley School Abuse
- CBC Yukon – Hidden Valley School Abuse
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)
-
- CTV News Vancouver Island – 55 Dogs: April 2022
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
-
- CTV News Vancouver Island – Saanich Shootout: June 2022
Breaking News (Large Market)
-
- CTV News Vancouver – Snowstorm Hits Metro Vancouver
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
-
- CBC Prince Rupert – Container Terminal Crunch Worries North Coast Fishers
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
-
- Global B.C. – San Francisco Chinatown Tour
Excellence in Sports Reporting
-
- CBC Kelowna – Fans Push for Larry Kwong’s Induction Into the Hockey Hall of Fame
Excellence in Video
-
- CBC Vancouver – Planet Wonder: Trees
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
-
- CBC Yukon – Percy Henry: The Last Speaker
Feature News (Large Market)
-
- CBC Vancouver – Looking at the Legacy of Joe Fortes, a pioneering figure in B.C.’s Black Community
News – Live Special Events
-
- CBC Vancouver – Kimberley, B.C. Wins CBC’s Best Small Town Bracket
Opinion
-
- CBC Vancouver – Metro Matters on the 2022 election
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
-
- CTV News Vancouver Island – CTV News at 6: Saanich Shootout
TV Newscast (Large Market)
-
- Global B.C. – Global B.C. News Hour: December 20, 2022
VJ – Video
-
- Global B.C. – Victoria Pickleball Protest
Honourable Mention
-
- CTV News Vancouver Island – Glorious Golf: August 2022
These West Region winners will now compete with winners from East, Central, and Prairies Regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards.
Best Canadian Local News Awards winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2023 National Awards Gala on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in Toronto.
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television, and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.
The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
Contact Information
Awards Committee
awards@rtdnacanada.com
Chair
Mary Nersessian
Co-Chairs
Colleen Schmidt
Espe Currie
Janice Neil
Michael Goldberg
Sarah Mills
RTDNA Canada
info@rtdnacanada.com
www.rtdnacanada.com