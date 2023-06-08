RTDNA Canada Announces 2023 West Region Award Winners 

Vancouver, BC (June 15, 2023) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news-gathering organizations in audio, digital, and video.

Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!

2023 RTDNA Awards West Region Winners

AUDIO

Best Podcast

CBC Vancouver – Land Back



Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Victoria – Saanich Robberies

Breaking News (Large Market)

Global B.C. – Langley Shootings



Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Kamloops – Nacho Chips, Crackers and Tiny Fish: How a B.C. Senior Survived on the Open Sea for Nearly 6 Days



Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – The Magic of Marmalade



Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Yukon – Pro Soccer Debut



Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon – Suitcase Stories



Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – Punjabi Singer Diljit Dosanjh Selling Out Rogers Arena Marks a Cultural Shift in B.C.



News – Live Special Events

CBC Vancouver – Six Months Later: On the Coast Reports Live from Abbotsford on the Six-Month Anniversary of the B.C. Floods



Opinion

CBC Kelowna – Honk for the Kids: How Pandemic Protests Energized a New Parents’ Movement in B.C.



Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

C-FAX 1070 – Victoria Today: Newscast, November 22, 2022



Radio Newscast (Large Market)

CityNews 1130 – Snowmageddon Nightmare Commute



DIGITAL

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Vancouver Island – Saanich bank shooting



Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – Snowed In: Major Snowfall Causes Travel Chaos



Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Vancouver – Why Vancouver City Council is So Inefficient



Excellence in Social

CBC Vancouver – What We Know About Chelsea Poorman’s Disappearance



Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC British Columbia – Diamonds of the Downtown Eastside



Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon – When the Salmon Disappear



Feature News (Large Market)

Global B.C. – Inadmissible: How a U.S. Policy is Wreaking Havoc on the Lives of Iranian-Canadians



News – Live Special Events

CBC British Columbia – B.C. Votes 2022



Opinion

CBC Vancouver – Parental Guidance: It’s Never Been Easier for Your Kids to See Pornography. So, what should you do?



Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC British Columbia – cbc.ca/bc



MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage

Global B.C. – Chinatown: A Path Forward



Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero

CBC British Columbia – B.C. Votes 2022



Enterprise Journalism

Global B.C. – A Child, Failed in Life and in Death: The Tragic Case of Noelle O’Soup



Investigative Excellence

CBC Yukon – Hidden Valley School Abuse







VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Vancouver Island – 55 Dogs: April 2022



Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Vancouver Island – Saanich Shootout: June 2022



Breaking News (Large Market)

CTV News Vancouver – Snowstorm Hits Metro Vancouver



Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Prince Rupert – Container Terminal Crunch Worries North Coast Fishers



Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

Global B.C. – San Francisco Chinatown Tour



Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Kelowna – Fans Push for Larry Kwong’s Induction Into the Hockey Hall of Fame



Excellence in Video

CBC Vancouver – Planet Wonder: Trees



Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon – Percy Henry: The Last Speaker



Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – Looking at the Legacy of Joe Fortes, a pioneering figure in B.C.’s Black Community



News – Live Special Events

CBC Vancouver – Kimberley, B.C. Wins CBC’s Best Small Town Bracket



Opinion

CBC Vancouver – Metro Matters on the 2022 election



TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Vancouver Island – CTV News at 6: Saanich Shootout



TV Newscast (Large Market)

Global B.C. – Global B.C. News Hour: December 20, 2022



VJ – Video

Global B.C. – Victoria Pickleball Protest



Honourable Mention