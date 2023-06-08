RTDNA Canada Announces 2023 Prairies Region Award Winners
Calgary, AB (June 15, 2023) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news-gathering organizations in audio, digital, and video.
Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!
2023 RTDNA Awards Prairies Region Winners
AUDIO
Best Podcast
- CBC North Yellowknife – Giant: Murder Underground
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
-
- CBC Saskatchewan – Sanderson Arrest – Afternoon Edition
Breaking News (Large Market)
-
- CBC Manitoba – August 22, 7:30 a.m. Newscast
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
-
- CBC Saskatchewan – Sled Dog Education
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
-
- CBC Calgary – Struck
Excellence in Sports Reporting
-
- CBC Manitoba – How Allan Chan is Passing On His Love for Hockey to the Next Generation of Asian-Canadians
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
-
- 650 CKOM – Entrer Poķwîspi (Enter Anytime): Opening the Door to a Lost Language
Feature News (Large Market)
-
- CBC Calgary – How Classes in Agriculture and Baseball May Have Saved 2 Rural Alberta Schools
News – Live Special Events
-
- CBC North, Northwest Territories – Hay River Flood Coverage: The Trailbreaker
Opinion
-
- CBC Edmonton – The Shoe Project: Stories of Fear and Triumph
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- 980 CJME – Morning News
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
-
- 680 CJOB and Global Winnipeg – Live at 5: The Pope’s Apology
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
-
- CBC Saskatoon – James Smith Mass Stabbings
Breaking News (Large Market)
-
- CBC Manitoba – 3 First Nations women, 1 unidentified woman were victims of alleged serial killer
Excellence in Data Storytelling
-
- CBC Calgary – Calgary is a City of Haves and Have-Nots When it Comes to Trees
Excellence in Social
-
- CBC Manitoba – Manitoba Municipal Election Coverage
Excellence in Sports Reporting
-
- CBC Manitoba – From the Pitch to the Front Lines: Winnipeg Goalkeeper Enlists with Ukrainian Armed Forces
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
-
- CBC Saskatchewan – Stumped
Feature News (Large Market)
-
- CBC Edmonton – Disputed Land
News – Live Special Events
-
- CBC Manitoba – Manitoba Municipal Election
Opinion
-
- CBC Saskatchewan – The Prairies Got Something to Say. Black on the Prairies: Place Edition
Overall Excellence in Digital
-
- CBC Saskatchewan – Black on the Prairies: Place Edition
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage
-
- CBC Calgary – A Community-Driven Deep Dive on Transit Safety in Calgary
Enterprise Journalism
-
- CTV News Calgary – Broken System: EMS Crisis in Alberta
Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero
-
- CBC Calgary – Battle of the Burbs: The Search for Calgary’s Best Suburb
Investigative Excellence
-
- CBC Saskatchewan – Mary Ellen Turpel Lafond
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)
-
- CBC Saskatchewan – Race Car Driver in Saskatchewan Carving Out Place for Women in the Sport
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)
-
- CBC Calgary – First Nations Horse Relay: The Original ‘Extreme’ Sport
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
-
- CTV News Regina – Stabbing Suspect Arrested
Breaking News (Large Market)
-
- Global Edmonton – Northeast Random Stabbings
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
-
- Global Regina – Moose Jaw Heat Wave
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
-
- CBC Manitoba – Maples Collegiate Honours Grads
Excellence in Sports Reporting
-
- CBC Saskatchewan – All-Black Baseball Teams Used to Play for Small Prairie Towns; One is Finally Getting Recognized
Excellence in Video
-
- CBC Edmonton – Our Changing Planet
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
-
- CTV News Regina – Mariachi Performance on the Prairies
Feature News (Large Market)
-
- CBC Manitoba – Youth from Norway House Cree Nation Learn to Live Off the Land
News – Live Special Events
-
- CBC Manitoba – Manitoba Municipal Election Show
Opinion
-
- CBC Manitoba – The Cowboy and the Checker Player
Honourable Mention
-
- CBC Saskatchewan – Canada Needs Cradle-to-Grave Care for Disabled People
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
-
- CBC North – Reconciliation Day Newscast
TV Newscast (Large Market)
-
- CTV News Calgary – CTV News at 6: February 9, 2022
VJ – Video
-
- CBC Edmonton – Small Town School’s Sustainability Project Has a Large Impact
These Prairies Region winners will now compete with winners from East, Central, and West Regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards.
Best Canadian Local News Awards winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2023 National Awards Gala on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in Toronto.
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television, and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.
The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
