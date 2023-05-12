RTDNA Canada Announces 2023 Prairies Region Award Finalists

Calgary, AB (May 25, 2023) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

Regional awards winners will be announced on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Congratulations to the finalists for their excellent work!

2023 RTDNA Awards Prairies Region Finalists

AUDIO

Best Podcast

Global Calgary – Crime Beat: Stolen Innocence

CBC North Yellowknife – Giant: Murder Underground

CBC Edmonton – The Loop: We the People

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

980 CJME – Captured: Manhunt for a Murderer

650 CKOM – June Monsoon in Saskatoon

CBC Saskatchewan – Sanderson Arrest: Afternoon Edition

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba – August 22, 7:30 a.m. Newscast

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Saskatchewan – Sled Dog Education

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CJOB – Reunions: The Power of a Hug

CBC Edmonton – The smallest sounds for the big screen

CBC Calgary – Struck

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Saskatchewan – Tony Cote Games Archery

CBC Manitoba – How Allan Chan is passing on his love for hockey to the next generation of Asian-Canadians

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

650 CKOM – Entrer poķwîspi (enter anytime): Opening the Door to a Lost Language

CBC Saskatchewan – Noel Harder Death

980 CJME – Pain and Suffering: One man’s battle for insurance benefits

Feature News (Large Market)

CJOB – Preserving Indigenous Languages

CBC Calgary – How Classes in Agriculture and Baseball May Have Saved 2 Rural Alberta Schools

CBC Calgary – The Voice Therapy Diaries

News – Live Special Events

CBC North, Northwest Territories – Hay River Flood Coverage: The Trailbreaker

CBC Edmonton – The Pope in Maskwacis

CBC Calgary – National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: Calgary Eyeopener

Opinion

CBC Edmonton – The Shoe Project: Stories of Fear and Triumph

CBC Manitoba – Late sister’s life-saving advice: Treat depression like the disease it is

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

980 CJME – Morning news

650 CKOM – Morning news

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

680 CJOB and Global Winnipeg – Live at 5: The Pope’s Apology

CBC Manitoba – August 26, 8:30 a.m. Newscast

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Saskatoon – RCMP Search for Dangerous Person in Langham

CBC Saskatoon – James Smith Mass Stabbings

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba – 3 First Nations women, 1 unidentified woman were victims of alleged serial killer

CBC Manitoba – Man arrested after 4 people, including baby, found frozen to death near Manitoba-U.S. border

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Edmonton – Deaths in care

CBC Calgary – Calgary is a city of haves and have-nots when it comes to trees

CBC Manitoba – Manitoba Education Tax Rebates

Excellence in Social

CBC Calgary – Calgary app developers want to make the city more accessible for people with disabilities

CBC Manitoba – Manitoba Municipal Election Coverage

CBC Saskatchewan – James Smith Mass Stabbings

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CityNews Calgary – What can Calgary learn from Climate Pledge Arena?

CBC Manitoba – From the pitch to the front lines: Winnipeg goalkeeper enlists with Ukrainian armed forces

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

Global Saskatchewan – Inside Pride

CBC Saskatchewan – Stumped

CBC North – Touching Down

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Edmonton – Disputed Land

CBC Manitoba – ‘They can make it’: Formerly homeless woman says compassion key to her recovery, escape from living in Winnipeg’s bus shelters

CBC Calgary – Those left behind: He was a former child soldier killed by police. Now, his family fights for his memory

News – Live Special Events

Global Edmonton – UCP Leadership vote

CBC Manitoba – Manitoba Municipal Election

Opinion

CBC Edmonton – For one year, I desperately chased sleep

CBC Saskatchewan – The Prairies Got Something to Say. Black on the Prairies: Place Edition

CBC Calgary – Moving to Canada was harder than I thought. I’m not sure I’d do it again

Overall Excellence in Digital

CTV News Winnipeg – CTV News Winnipeg

CBC Saskatchewan – Black on the Prairies: Place Edition

CBC Manitoba – cbc.ca/manitoba

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage

CBC Edmonton – Climate Change on the Prairies

CBC Calgary – A Community-Driven Deep Dive on Transit Safety in Calgary

CBC Manitoba – Family found frozen to death near Manitoba-U.S. border

CBC Saskatoon – Legacy of Abuse

Enterprise Journalism

CTV News Calgary – Broken System: EMS Crisis in Alberta

CBC Saskatchewan – Catch and release: Parents say their adult son was released from hospital less than 48 hours before arson rampage

CBC Manitoba – Fox Lake’s Promised Land

Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero

CTV News Calgary – Calgary Stampede Parade

Global Calgary – Calgary Stampede Parade

CBC Calgary – Battle of the Burbs: The Search for Calgary’s Best Suburb

Investigative Excellence

CBC Saskatchewan – Mary Ellen Turpel Lafond

CBC Calgary – A former Alberta justice minister claims videos of him are ‘fake.’ Not everyone agrees

CBC Manitoba – Winnipeg man wanted in Philippines for allegedly paying to watch child sex abuse

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Regina – The Nutcracker Lady

CBC Saskatchewan – Race car driver in Sask. carving out place for women in the sport

CBC Saskatchewan – Dress Designer

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)

CBC Calgary – Siksika Nation is helping university archeologists shed harmful colonial practices with stories, cultural context and ceremony

CBC Calgary – First Nations Horse Relay: The original ‘extreme’ sport

CBC Calgary – Calgary woman offers compassion, dignity and first aid to city’s less fortunate

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

Global Saskatchewan – James Smith Cree Nation Suspect Caught

CTV News Regina – Stabbing Suspect Arrested

Breaking News (Large Market)

CTV News Edmonton – Stabbing Spree

Global Edmonton – Northeast Random Stabbings

CBC Manitoba – Winnipeg police lay charges against alleged serial killer in deaths of 3 First Nations women, 1 unidentified woman

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

Global Regina – Moose Jaw Heat Wave

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CBC Calgary – Why the Tsuut’ina Nation describes its buffalo paddock as the ‘heart of the nation’

CBC Manitoba – Maples Collegiate honours grads

CBC Calgary – Calgary photographer, Leah Hennel, shares haunting, beautiful images in new book

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CTV News Calgary – World Deaf Curling Championships: Team Ukraine

CBC Saskatchewan – All-Black baseball teams used to play for small Prairie towns; One is finally getting recognized

CBC Edmonton – The Matriarch

Excellence in Video

Global Regina – Priceless Pixels

CBC Manitoba – Pictographs in Norway House Cree Nation carry ancient knowledge, teachings

CBC Edmonton – Our Changing Planet

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Regina – Mariachi Performance on the Prairies

CBC North, Northwest Territories – Grannie Scarves for Ukraine

CBC Saskatchewan – Wiwcharuk Murder

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Manitoba – Youth from Norway House Cree Nation learn to live off the land

CBC Edmonton – Feeding the spirit of First Nations youth

CBC Manitoba – Josephine Harper shares her story of homelessness and the difference a friend made

News – Live Special Events

CTV News Calgary – Remembrance Day Service

CBC Manitoba – Manitoba Municipal Election Show

CTV News Edmonton – Playoff Run

Opinion

CBC Edmonton – Apprehension and optimism: Young Indigenous Albertans on the papal visit

CBC Manitoba – The cowboy and the checker player

CBC Saskatchewan – Canada needs cradle-to-grave care for disabled people

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

Global Saskatchewan – Global News at 6: Myles Sanderson Captured

CTV News Saskatoon – James Smith Cree Nation Suspect Caught: CTV News Saskatoon September 7, 2022

CBC North – Reconciliation Day Newscast

TV Newscast (Large Market)

Global Edmonton – Global News Hour at 6: Kenney Resigns/Battle of Alberta

CTV News Calgary – CTV News at 6: February 9, 2022

CTV News Edmonton – Lac Ste. Anne

VJ – Video

CityNews Edmonton – Prosthetic Ringette Goalie

CTV News Calgary – Last School Bus Drive

CBC Edmonton – Small Town School’s Sustainability Project Has a Large Impact

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.

The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

