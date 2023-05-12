RTDNA Canada Announces 2023 Prairies Region Award Finalists
Calgary, AB (May 25, 2023) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.
Regional awards winners will be announced on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Congratulations to the finalists for their excellent work!
2023 RTDNA Awards Prairies Region Finalists
AUDIO
Best Podcast
- Global Calgary – Crime Beat: Stolen Innocence
- CBC North Yellowknife – Giant: Murder Underground
- CBC Edmonton – The Loop: We the People
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- 980 CJME – Captured: Manhunt for a Murderer
- 650 CKOM – June Monsoon in Saskatoon
- CBC Saskatchewan – Sanderson Arrest: Afternoon Edition
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba – August 22, 7:30 a.m. Newscast
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Saskatchewan – Sled Dog Education
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- CJOB – Reunions: The Power of a Hug
- CBC Edmonton – The smallest sounds for the big screen
- CBC Calgary – Struck
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Saskatchewan – Tony Cote Games Archery
- CBC Manitoba – How Allan Chan is passing on his love for hockey to the next generation of Asian-Canadians
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- 650 CKOM – Entrer poķwîspi (enter anytime): Opening the Door to a Lost Language
- CBC Saskatchewan – Noel Harder Death
- 980 CJME – Pain and Suffering: One man’s battle for insurance benefits
Feature News (Large Market)
- CJOB – Preserving Indigenous Languages
- CBC Calgary – How Classes in Agriculture and Baseball May Have Saved 2 Rural Alberta Schools
- CBC Calgary – The Voice Therapy Diaries
News – Live Special Events
- CBC North, Northwest Territories – Hay River Flood Coverage: The Trailbreaker
- CBC Edmonton – The Pope in Maskwacis
- CBC Calgary – National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: Calgary Eyeopener
Opinion
- CBC Edmonton – The Shoe Project: Stories of Fear and Triumph
- CBC Manitoba – Late sister’s life-saving advice: Treat depression like the disease it is
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- 980 CJME – Morning news
- 650 CKOM – Morning news
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
- 680 CJOB and Global Winnipeg – Live at 5: The Pope’s Apology
- CBC Manitoba – August 26, 8:30 a.m. Newscast
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Saskatoon – RCMP Search for Dangerous Person in Langham
- CBC Saskatoon – James Smith Mass Stabbings
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba – 3 First Nations women, 1 unidentified woman were victims of alleged serial killer
- CBC Manitoba – Man arrested after 4 people, including baby, found frozen to death near Manitoba-U.S. border
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC Edmonton – Deaths in care
- CBC Calgary – Calgary is a city of haves and have-nots when it comes to trees
- CBC Manitoba – Manitoba Education Tax Rebates
Excellence in Social
- CBC Calgary – Calgary app developers want to make the city more accessible for people with disabilities
- CBC Manitoba – Manitoba Municipal Election Coverage
- CBC Saskatchewan – James Smith Mass Stabbings
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CityNews Calgary – What can Calgary learn from Climate Pledge Arena?
- CBC Manitoba – From the pitch to the front lines: Winnipeg goalkeeper enlists with Ukrainian armed forces
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- Global Saskatchewan – Inside Pride
- CBC Saskatchewan – Stumped
- CBC North – Touching Down
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC Edmonton – Disputed Land
- CBC Manitoba – ‘They can make it’: Formerly homeless woman says compassion key to her recovery, escape from living in Winnipeg’s bus shelters
- CBC Calgary – Those left behind: He was a former child soldier killed by police. Now, his family fights for his memory
News – Live Special Events
- Global Edmonton – UCP Leadership vote
- CBC Manitoba – Manitoba Municipal Election
Opinion
- CBC Edmonton – For one year, I desperately chased sleep
- CBC Saskatchewan – The Prairies Got Something to Say. Black on the Prairies: Place Edition
- CBC Calgary – Moving to Canada was harder than I thought. I’m not sure I’d do it again
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CTV News Winnipeg – CTV News Winnipeg
- CBC Saskatchewan – Black on the Prairies: Place Edition
- CBC Manitoba – cbc.ca/manitoba
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage
- CBC Edmonton – Climate Change on the Prairies
- CBC Calgary – A Community-Driven Deep Dive on Transit Safety in Calgary
- CBC Manitoba – Family found frozen to death near Manitoba-U.S. border
- CBC Saskatoon – Legacy of Abuse
Enterprise Journalism
- CTV News Calgary – Broken System: EMS Crisis in Alberta
- CBC Saskatchewan – Catch and release: Parents say their adult son was released from hospital less than 48 hours before arson rampage
- CBC Manitoba – Fox Lake’s Promised Land
Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero
- CTV News Calgary – Calgary Stampede Parade
- Global Calgary – Calgary Stampede Parade
- CBC Calgary – Battle of the Burbs: The Search for Calgary’s Best Suburb
Investigative Excellence
- CBC Saskatchewan – Mary Ellen Turpel Lafond
- CBC Calgary – A former Alberta justice minister claims videos of him are ‘fake.’ Not everyone agrees
- CBC Manitoba – Winnipeg man wanted in Philippines for allegedly paying to watch child sex abuse
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Regina – The Nutcracker Lady
- CBC Saskatchewan – Race car driver in Sask. carving out place for women in the sport
- CBC Saskatchewan – Dress Designer
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)
- CBC Calgary – Siksika Nation is helping university archeologists shed harmful colonial practices with stories, cultural context and ceremony
- CBC Calgary – First Nations Horse Relay: The original ‘extreme’ sport
- CBC Calgary – Calgary woman offers compassion, dignity and first aid to city’s less fortunate
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- Global Saskatchewan – James Smith Cree Nation Suspect Caught
- CTV News Regina – Stabbing Suspect Arrested
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CTV News Edmonton – Stabbing Spree
- Global Edmonton – Northeast Random Stabbings
- CBC Manitoba – Winnipeg police lay charges against alleged serial killer in deaths of 3 First Nations women, 1 unidentified woman
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
- Global Regina – Moose Jaw Heat Wave
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- CBC Calgary – Why the Tsuut’ina Nation describes its buffalo paddock as the ‘heart of the nation’
- CBC Manitoba – Maples Collegiate honours grads
- CBC Calgary – Calgary photographer, Leah Hennel, shares haunting, beautiful images in new book
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CTV News Calgary – World Deaf Curling Championships: Team Ukraine
- CBC Saskatchewan – All-Black baseball teams used to play for small Prairie towns; One is finally getting recognized
- CBC Edmonton – The Matriarch
Excellence in Video
- Global Regina – Priceless Pixels
- CBC Manitoba – Pictographs in Norway House Cree Nation carry ancient knowledge, teachings
- CBC Edmonton – Our Changing Planet
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Regina – Mariachi Performance on the Prairies
- CBC North, Northwest Territories – Grannie Scarves for Ukraine
- CBC Saskatchewan – Wiwcharuk Murder
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC Manitoba – Youth from Norway House Cree Nation learn to live off the land
- CBC Edmonton – Feeding the spirit of First Nations youth
- CBC Manitoba – Josephine Harper shares her story of homelessness and the difference a friend made
News – Live Special Events
- CTV News Calgary – Remembrance Day Service
- CBC Manitoba – Manitoba Municipal Election Show
- CTV News Edmonton – Playoff Run
Opinion
- CBC Edmonton – Apprehension and optimism: Young Indigenous Albertans on the papal visit
- CBC Manitoba – The cowboy and the checker player
- CBC Saskatchewan – Canada needs cradle-to-grave care for disabled people
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- Global Saskatchewan – Global News at 6: Myles Sanderson Captured
- CTV News Saskatoon – James Smith Cree Nation Suspect Caught: CTV News Saskatoon September 7, 2022
- CBC North – Reconciliation Day Newscast
TV Newscast (Large Market)
- Global Edmonton – Global News Hour at 6: Kenney Resigns/Battle of Alberta
- CTV News Calgary – CTV News at 6: February 9, 2022
- CTV News Edmonton – Lac Ste. Anne
VJ – Video
- CityNews Edmonton – Prosthetic Ringette Goalie
- CTV News Calgary – Last School Bus Drive
- CBC Edmonton – Small Town School’s Sustainability Project Has a Large Impact
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.
The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
Contact Information:
Donna Carreiro
Prairie Region, Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada
donna.carreiro@cbc.ca
Sherri Clark
Prairie Region, Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada
sherri.clark@globalnews.ca
