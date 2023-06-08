RTDNA Canada Announces 2023 East Region Award Winners
Halifax, NS (June 15, 2023) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news-gathering organizations in audio, digital, and video.
Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!
2023 RTDNA Awards East Region Winners
AUDIO
Best Podcast
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – One in Six: A Fertility Journey
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- VOCM News – Hurricane Fiona Makes Landfall
News – Live Special Events
- CBC New Brunswick – Hurricane Fiona
Opinion
- CityNews Halifax – Parkinson’s Doesn’t Have Me
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CityNews Halifax – The Morning News: The Aftermath of Fiona
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Nova Scotia – Fiona Smashes into Atlantic Canada Washing Away Homes and Knocking Out Power
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC Atlantic Investigative Unit – Safe Sleep
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC New Brunswick/Atlantic Investigative Unit – Equity on Ice
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- Global News – N.S. Workers Say Wages, ‘Shut Up, Do Your Job’ Mentality Driving Labour Shortage
News – Live Special Events
- CityNews Halifax – citynews.halifax.ca: Fiona
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CTV News Atlantic – CTV News: Highlights of 2022
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage
- CBC New Brunswick – ER Crisis: Sexual Assault Victim Turned Away
Enterprise Journalism
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Poisoning the Well: Toxic Towns
Investigative Excellence
- CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Who Let the Wolves In?
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)
- Global News – Mawita’jik Competition Pow Wow
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Atlantic – Breaking News: Fiona
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Prince Edward Island – From Then to Now, Fiona’s Historic Hammering of Prince Edward Island
Excellence in Video
- CBC New Brunswick – George’s Last Flight
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- NTV News – On the Mark: Changing History
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- Global News – Finding Joy in Tiny Tires
News – Live Special Events
- CTV News Atlantic – 30 Years Later: The Westray Mine Disaster
Opinion
- CTV News Atlantic – Murphy’s Logic: Facts Over Feelings at the Mass Casualty Inquiry
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Atlantic – The Powerful Wrath of Fiona
VJ – Video
- CTV News Atlantic – It’s All in The Eyes: Author Inspires with Words & Determination
These East Region winners will now compete with winners from Central, Prairies, and West Regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards.
Best Canadian Local News Awards winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2023 National Awards Gala on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in Toronto.
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television, and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.
The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
Contact Information
Awards Committee
awards@rtdnacanada.com
Chair
Mary Nersessian
Co-Chairs
Colleen Schmidt
Espe Currie
Janice Neil
Michael Goldberg
Sarah Mills
RTDNA Canada info@rtdnacanada.com
www.rtdnacanada.com