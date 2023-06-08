RTDNA Canada Announces 2023 East Region Award Winners

Halifax, NS (June 15, 2023) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news-gathering organizations in audio, digital, and video.

Congratulations to the winners for their excellent work!

2023 RTDNA Awards East Region Winners

AUDIO

Best Podcast

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – One in Six: A Fertility Journey

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

VOCM News – Hurricane Fiona Makes Landfall

News – Live Special Events

CBC New Brunswick – Hurricane Fiona

Opinion

CityNews Halifax – Parkinson’s Doesn’t Have Me

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CityNews Halifax – The Morning News: The Aftermath of Fiona

DIGITAL



Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Nova Scotia – Fiona Smashes into Atlantic Canada Washing Away Homes and Knocking Out Power

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Atlantic Investigative Unit – Safe Sleep

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC New Brunswick/Atlantic Investigative Unit – Equity on Ice

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

Global News – N.S. Workers Say Wages, ‘Shut Up, Do Your Job’ Mentality Driving Labour Shortage

News – Live Special Events

CityNews Halifax – citynews.halifax.ca: Fiona

Overall Excellence in Digital

CTV News Atlantic – CTV News: Highlights of 2022

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage

CBC New Brunswick – ER Crisis: Sexual Assault Victim Turned Away

Enterprise Journalism

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Poisoning the Well: Toxic Towns

Investigative Excellence

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador – Who Let the Wolves In?

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)

Global News – Mawita’jik Competition Pow Wow

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Atlantic – Breaking News: Fiona

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Prince Edward Island – From Then to Now, Fiona’s Historic Hammering of Prince Edward Island

Excellence in Video

CBC New Brunswick – George’s Last Flight

Excellence in Sports Reporting

NTV News – On the Mark: Changing History

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

Global News – Finding Joy in Tiny Tires

News – Live Special Events

CTV News Atlantic – 30 Years Later: The Westray Mine Disaster

Opinion

CTV News Atlantic – Murphy’s Logic: Facts Over Feelings at the Mass Casualty Inquiry

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)