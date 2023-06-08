RTDNA Canada Announces 2023 Central Region Award Winners
Toronto, ON (June 15, 2023) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news-gathering organizations in audio, digital, and video.
Congratulations to these winners for their excellent work!
2023 RTDNA Awards Central Region Winners
AUDIO
Best Podcast
- CBC Thunder Bay – What You Believe in Will Carry You Through
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC Ottawa – Convoy Live Hit: Standoff Begins
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Sudbury – The Sno Float
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- CBC Toronto – Drewry Secondary School Choir Performs at Long-Term Care Home
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Thunder Bay – Meet the Barkmans, the First Nations Hockey Family Fuelling the Dreams of their Youngest Son
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Quebec – Prokofiev in the Charlevoix: Baie St-Paul Artist Explores his Connection to Ukraine
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC Toronto – A Daring Escape
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Thunder Bay – Celebrating Mino Bimaadiziwin – The Good Life – for Indigenous Peoples Day
Opinion
- CBC Montreal – Ride-Along in a Wheelchair Accessible Van: Let’s Go
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Kitchener-Waterloo – The 8:30 News on CBC Kitchener-Waterloo
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal – February 8, 2022, Newscast
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CTV News Ottawa – Convoy in the Capital: Ottawa Police Clear Convoy Protest
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC Ottawa – No Ballots Required
Excellence in Social
- CBC Toronto – 2022 Provincial Election
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Ottawa – ‘I’d Be a Completely Different Person’: St. Patrick’s High School Basketball
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC North Cree Unit – Going Home: Nemaska Cree Seek Apology, Reconciliation After Forced Relocation
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC Toronto – 36 Years to Justice
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Quebec – Quebec Election Campaign 2022
Opinion
- CBC Thunder Bay – Why I am Reclaiming My Mother’s Language Before it’s Too Late
Honourable Mention
- CBC Toronto – My Romanian Father
Overall Excellence in Digital
- The Green Line – ‘Living with COVID in Toronto’
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage
- CTV News Ottawa – Convoy in the Capital
Honourable Mention
- CBC North Cree Unit – Getting out the Indigenous Vote: Provincial Elections in Quebec Fall Short
Enterprise Journalism
- Concordia University/CTV Montreal – Arctic Shift to Clean Energy
Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero
- CBC Ottawa – The Things I Wish I Said
Investigative Excellence
- CBC Montreal – Students Left in Lurch by Private Colleges
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Thunder Bay/Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School – First Nations Students in Thunder Bay Nab Ryan Reynolds Interview
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal – Ambulance Ride-Along
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Kitchener – Southwestern Ontario Landmark on Fire: Century of History at Old Marina Restaurant Destroyed
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CTV News Ottawa – Convoy in the Capital: Ottawa Police Clash with Protesters
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Windsor – Instagram Scam: Victim Speaks Out to Break the Cycle
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- CBC Toronto – Can Little Jamaica Survive Construction?
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC Montreal – Montreal Alliance
Excellence in Video
- CBC Thunder Bay – A First Nation’s Transformational Fight for Clean Water
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV News Northern Ontario – Ornge Air Ambulance: A Day in The Life
Feature News (Large Market)
- CityNews Toronto – Community Hub
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Toronto – Ontario Votes 2022
Opinion
- CBC Ottawa – Painting a Different Picture of Women in Kabul
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Windsor – Ambassador Bridge Blockade: Newscast of Feb. 8, 2022
TV Newscast (Large Market)
- CTV News Ottawa – Derecho: Once in a Century Storm Slams into Ottawa
VJ – Video
- CTV News Toronto – Day in the Life of Orange
These Central Region winners will now compete with winners from East, Prairies, and West Regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards.
Best Canadian Local News Awards winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2023 National Awards Gala on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in Toronto.
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is a progressive organization offering a forum for open discussion, best practices, educational information, and industry news. The Association speaks for the leaders and members of Canada’s radio, television, and digital news operations on issues that impact news coverage and journalists. RTDNA Canada fosters training, career development, national and regional awards recognition, and active dialogue with the membership.
The RTDNA Code of Journalistic Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
