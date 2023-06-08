RTDNA Canada Announces 2023 Central Region Award Winners 

Toronto, ON (June 15, 2023) RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news-gathering organizations in audio, digital, and video.

Congratulations to these winners for their excellent work!

2023 RTDNA Awards Central Region Winners

AUDIO

Best Podcast

CBC Thunder Bay – What You Believe in Will Carry You Through

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC Ottawa – Convoy Live Hit: Standoff Begins

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Sudbury – The Sno Float

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CBC Toronto – Drewry Secondary School Choir Performs at Long-Term Care Home

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Thunder Bay – Meet the Barkmans, the First Nations Hockey Family Fuelling the Dreams of their Youngest Son

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Quebec – Prokofiev in the Charlevoix: Baie St-Paul Artist Explores his Connection to Ukraine

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Toronto – A Daring Escape

News – Live Special Events

CBC Thunder Bay – Celebrating Mino Bimaadiziwin – The Good Life – for Indigenous Peoples Day

Opinion

CBC Montreal – Ride-Along in a Wheelchair Accessible Van: Let’s Go

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Kitchener-Waterloo – The 8:30 News on CBC Kitchener-Waterloo

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

CBC Montreal – February 8, 2022, Newscast

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Large Market)

CTV News Ottawa – Convoy in the Capital: Ottawa Police Clear Convoy Protest

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC Ottawa – No Ballots Required

Excellence in Social

CBC Toronto – 2022 Provincial Election

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Ottawa – ‘I’d Be a Completely Different Person’: St. Patrick’s High School Basketball

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC North Cree Unit – Going Home: Nemaska Cree Seek Apology, Reconciliation After Forced Relocation

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC Toronto – 36 Years to Justice

News – Live Special Events

CBC Quebec – Quebec Election Campaign 2022

Opinion

CBC Thunder Bay – Why I am Reclaiming My Mother’s Language Before it’s Too Late

Honourable Mention

CBC Toronto – My Romanian Father

Overall Excellence in Digital

The Green Line – ‘Living with COVID in Toronto’

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage

CTV News Ottawa – Convoy in the Capital

Honourable Mention

CBC North Cree Unit – Getting out the Indigenous Vote: Provincial Elections in Quebec Fall Short

Enterprise Journalism

Concordia University/CTV Montreal – Arctic Shift to Clean Energy

Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero

CBC Ottawa – The Things I Wish I Said

Investigative Excellence

CBC Montreal – Students Left in Lurch by Private Colleges

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Thunder Bay/Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School – First Nations Students in Thunder Bay Nab Ryan Reynolds Interview

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)

CBC Montreal – Ambulance Ride-Along

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Kitchener – Southwestern Ontario Landmark on Fire: Century of History at Old Marina Restaurant Destroyed

Breaking News (Large Market)

CTV News Ottawa – Convoy in the Capital: Ottawa Police Clash with Protesters

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Windsor – Instagram Scam: Victim Speaks Out to Break the Cycle

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CBC Toronto – Can Little Jamaica Survive Construction?

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC Montreal – Montreal Alliance

Excellence in Video

CBC Thunder Bay – A First Nation’s Transformational Fight for Clean Water

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV News Northern Ontario – Ornge Air Ambulance: A Day in The Life

Feature News (Large Market)

CityNews Toronto – Community Hub

News – Live Special Events

CBC Toronto – Ontario Votes 2022

Opinion

CBC Ottawa – Painting a Different Picture of Women in Kabul

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Windsor – Ambassador Bridge Blockade: Newscast of Feb. 8, 2022

TV Newscast (Large Market)

CTV News Ottawa – Derecho: Once in a Century Storm Slams into Ottawa

VJ – Video