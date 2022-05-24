RTDNA Canada Announces 2022 West Region Award Winners

Vancouver, BC (May 24, 2022) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the winners of the Regional Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!

2022 RTDNA Award – West Region Winners:

AUDIO

Best Podcast

CBC British Columbia – Beaches and Mountains

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – Lytton Fire Live

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Kelowna – July 21st fire coverage

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – Off Stage, Lheidli T’enneh elder, Marcel Gagnon

Excellence in Sound

CBC British Columbia – Kam Wai Dim Sum

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CBC British Columbia – The Rise of Princess Delta Dawn

Feature News (Large Market)

Global BC – Anniversary of protests in support of Indian farmers

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Kamloops – Merritt Kids Play Centre

News – Live Special Events

CBC British Columbia – National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: CBC B.C. radio special

Opinion

CBC British Columbia – Pieces, Season 2

Radio Newscast (Large Market)

CBC Vancouver – Record Rainfall and Flooding

Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

C-FAX 1070 – Victoria Today

DIGITAL

Breaking News (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – Flooding in British Columbia

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Yukon – Faro Shootings

Excellence in Data Storytelling

CBC British Columbia – We looked at the origins of every public-school name in B.C. Here’s what we found

Excellence in Social

CBC British Columbia – How to spot COVID-19 misinformation

Feature News (Large Market)

Global BC – What a papal apology could mean for residential school survivors

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Victoria – Revitalizing Vancouver Island’s Indigenous languages

Overall Excellence in Digital

CBC British Columbia – cbc.ca/bc

Honourable Mention – Pattison Media – Kelowna10

MULTIPLATFORM

Continuing Coverage

CFJC – Residential School Announcement

Enterprise Journalism

CBC British Columbia – Fairy Creek: The View from the Ridge Camp

Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero

CBC British Columbia – Our Shot: Vaccinating B.C.

Investigative Excellence

CBC Yukon – COVID Vaccine Queue Jumpers

VIDEO

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – The Emotional Toll of Fighting for Justice

Breaking News (Large Market)

CTV Vancouver – BC Devastated by Catastrophic Floods

Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Vancouver Island – Bridge Protest

Excellence in Editing (Large Market)

CTV Vancouver – Tribute to those we’ve lost

Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Vancouver Island – Finding a Fan

Excellence in Sports Reporting

CTV Vancouver Island – Deaf Pitcher

Excellence in Video

Global BC – Indigenous Wildfire Crew

Feature News (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – Inside Royal Columbian’s ICU

Feature News (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Vancouver Island – Gib’s Trucks

Graphics (Large Market)

CBC British Columbia – How to make your home flood resilient

News – Live Special Events

CBC Yukon – 2021 Yukon Election

TV Newscast (Large Market)

CTV Vancouver – CTV News at 6: BC’s Flooding Catastrophe

TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Vancouver Island – CTV News at Six

These West Region winners will now compete with winners from East, Central and Prairie regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards. Those winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2022 National Awards Gala on June 11, 2022.

About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions, and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

