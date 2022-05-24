RTDNA Canada Announces 2022 West Region Award Winners
Vancouver, BC (May 24, 2022) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism with the winners of the Regional Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.
Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!
2022 RTDNA Award – West Region Winners:
AUDIO
Best Podcast
- CBC British Columbia – Beaches and Mountains
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Lytton Fire Live
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Kelowna – July 21st fire coverage
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Off Stage, Lheidli T’enneh elder, Marcel Gagnon
Excellence in Sound
- CBC British Columbia – Kam Wai Dim Sum
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CBC British Columbia – The Rise of Princess Delta Dawn
Feature News (Large Market)
- Global BC – Anniversary of protests in support of Indian farmers
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Kamloops – Merritt Kids Play Centre
News – Live Special Events
- CBC British Columbia – National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: CBC B.C. radio special
Opinion
- CBC British Columbia – Pieces, Season 2
Radio Newscast (Large Market)
- CBC Vancouver – Record Rainfall and Flooding
Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- C-FAX 1070 – Victoria Today
DIGITAL
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Flooding in British Columbia
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Yukon – Faro Shootings
Excellence in Data Storytelling
- CBC British Columbia – We looked at the origins of every public-school name in B.C. Here’s what we found
Excellence in Social
- CBC British Columbia – How to spot COVID-19 misinformation
Feature News (Large Market)
- Global BC – What a papal apology could mean for residential school survivors
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Victoria – Revitalizing Vancouver Island’s Indigenous languages
Overall Excellence in Digital
- CBC British Columbia – cbc.ca/bc
Honourable Mention – Pattison Media – Kelowna10
MULTIPLATFORM
Continuing Coverage
- CFJC – Residential School Announcement
Enterprise Journalism
- CBC British Columbia – Fairy Creek: The View from the Ridge Camp
Excellence in Innovation, Sponsored by Dejero
- CBC British Columbia – Our Shot: Vaccinating B.C.
Investigative Excellence
- CBC Yukon – COVID Vaccine Queue Jumpers
VIDEO
Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – The Emotional Toll of Fighting for Justice
Breaking News (Large Market)
- CTV Vancouver – BC Devastated by Catastrophic Floods
Breaking News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Vancouver Island – Bridge Protest
Excellence in Editing (Large Market)
- CTV Vancouver – Tribute to those we’ve lost
Excellence in Editing (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Vancouver Island – Finding a Fan
Excellence in Sports Reporting
- CTV Vancouver Island – Deaf Pitcher
Excellence in Video
- Global BC – Indigenous Wildfire Crew
Feature News (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – Inside Royal Columbian’s ICU
Feature News (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Vancouver Island – Gib’s Trucks
Graphics (Large Market)
- CBC British Columbia – How to make your home flood resilient
News – Live Special Events
- CBC Yukon – 2021 Yukon Election
TV Newscast (Large Market)
- CTV Vancouver – CTV News at 6: BC’s Flooding Catastrophe
TV Newscast (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Vancouver Island – CTV News at Six
These West Region winners will now compete with winners from East, Central and Prairie regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards. Those winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2022 National Awards Gala on June 11, 2022.
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions, and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
