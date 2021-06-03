RTDNA Canada Announces 2021 National Award Winners
Toronto, ON – (June 3, 2021) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism for the National RTDNA Awards of Excellence.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations, and news gathering organizations in video, audio and digital.
Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!
2021 RTDNA Award – National Winners:
Video
Breaking News
• CBC News – The National & CBC News Network: Downing of Flight 752
Continuing Coverage
• CBC News – Marketplace: Are Nursing Homes Above the Law? Exposing Repeat Offenders
Enterprise
• CBC News – The Fifth Estate: Bitter Harvest
Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero
• CTV News – W5: Inside Wuhan – Life at Ground Zero of the Coronavirus Outbreak
Excellence in Sound
• Global Television – Seven O’Clock Salute
Excellence in Sports Reporting
• TSN – Where Can We Be Black?
Excellence in Video
• CTV News – Prisoner in Paradise
Feature News
• CTV News – The Host
Investigative
• CBC News – Marketplace: To Catch a Scammer
News – Live Special Events
• CBC News – The National: George Floyd Protests
News Information Program
• CTV News – Prisoner in Paradise
Opinion
• CBC News – The National: Difficult Conversations After George Floyd’s Death
Sports – Live Special Events
• TSN – 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship
TV Newscast
• CTV News – CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme: Journey to Auschwitz
Audio
Best Podcast
• CBC Podcasts – This is Not a Drake Podcast
Continuing Coverage
• CBC Radio – The Current: Confronting Racism
Enterprise
• CBC Radio – Now or Never: Strength in the Circle
Excellence in Sound
• CBC Radio – IDEAS: The Rhythm Section
Feature News
• CBC News – The World at Six: Uganda Gorillas
Investigative
• CBC News – The World at Six: GG Investigation
News Information Program
• CBC Radio – CBC News: The House – The North Rising
Opinion
• CBC Radio – CBC News: The House: A Canadian Tragedy: Chandrima Chakraborty Compares Canada’s Response to the Downing of Flight 752 in Iran to the Air India Bombing
Radio Newscast
• CBC News – World Report
Digital
Best News App
• CP24 – CP24 App
Best Sports App
• Sportsnet – Sportsnet App
Breaking News
• Global News – Iran Plane Crash
Continuing Coverage
• CTV News – Coronavirus in Canada
Enterprise
• CBC News – Hateful Conduct
Excellence in Data Storytelling
• CBC News – CBC Investigates: The Big Spend
Excellence in Social
• CBC News – CBC News: COVID-19 Coverage
Excellence in Sports Reporting
• CBC Sports – Sidelined: How Diversity in Canada’s Sports Leadership Falls Short
Feature News
• CBC News – Going It Alone
Investigative
• CBC News – The Fifth Estate: Thirteen Deadly Hours
News – Live Special Events
• Underknown – Live Med Aid
Opinion
• HuffPost Canada – Examining Gender and Transphobia in 2020
Overall Excellence in Digital
• CBC Kids – CBC Kids News Service
About RTDNA Canada
RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions, and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.
Click HERE to become a member.
Contact Information
Fiona Conway
President, RTDNA Canada
president@rtdnacanada.com
Karen Mitchell
Awards Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada
karen.mitchell@bellmedia.ca
Joe Olafson
Awards Co-Chair, RTDNA Canada
joe.olafson@bellmedia.ca
RTDNA Canada
awards@rtdnacanada.com
www.rtdnacanada.com