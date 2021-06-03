RTDNA Canada Announces 2021 National Award Winners

Toronto, ON – (June 3, 2021) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in digital and broadcast journalism for the National RTDNA Awards of Excellence.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations, and news gathering organizations in video, audio and digital.



Congratulations to the winners for their exceptional work!



2021 RTDNA Award – National Winners:

Video

Breaking News

• CBC News – The National & CBC News Network: Downing of Flight 752

Continuing Coverage

• CBC News – Marketplace: Are Nursing Homes Above the Law? Exposing Repeat Offenders

Enterprise

• CBC News – The Fifth Estate: Bitter Harvest

Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero

• CTV News – W5: Inside Wuhan – Life at Ground Zero of the Coronavirus Outbreak

Excellence in Sound

• Global Television – Seven O’Clock Salute

Excellence in Sports Reporting

• TSN – Where Can We Be Black?

Excellence in Video

• CTV News – Prisoner in Paradise

Feature News

• CTV News – The Host

Investigative

• CBC News – Marketplace: To Catch a Scammer

News – Live Special Events

• CBC News – The National: George Floyd Protests

News Information Program

• CTV News – Prisoner in Paradise

Opinion

• CBC News – The National: Difficult Conversations After George Floyd’s Death

Sports – Live Special Events

• TSN – 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship

TV Newscast

• CTV News – CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme: Journey to Auschwitz

Audio

Best Podcast

• CBC Podcasts – This is Not a Drake Podcast

Continuing Coverage

• CBC Radio – The Current: Confronting Racism

Enterprise

• CBC Radio – Now or Never: Strength in the Circle

Excellence in Sound

• CBC Radio – IDEAS: The Rhythm Section

Feature News

• CBC News – The World at Six: Uganda Gorillas

Investigative

• CBC News – The World at Six: GG Investigation

News Information Program

• CBC Radio – CBC News: The House – The North Rising

Opinion

• CBC Radio – CBC News: The House: A Canadian Tragedy: Chandrima Chakraborty Compares Canada’s Response to the Downing of Flight 752 in Iran to the Air India Bombing

Radio Newscast

• CBC News – World Report

Digital

Best News App

• CP24 – CP24 App

Best Sports App

• Sportsnet – Sportsnet App

Breaking News

• Global News – Iran Plane Crash

Continuing Coverage

• CTV News – Coronavirus in Canada

Enterprise

• CBC News – Hateful Conduct

Excellence in Data Storytelling

• CBC News – CBC Investigates: The Big Spend

Excellence in Social

• CBC News – CBC News: COVID-19 Coverage

Excellence in Sports Reporting

• CBC Sports – Sidelined: How Diversity in Canada’s Sports Leadership Falls Short

Feature News

• CBC News – Going It Alone

Investigative

• CBC News – The Fifth Estate: Thirteen Deadly Hours

News – Live Special Events

• Underknown – Live Med Aid

Opinion

• HuffPost Canada – Examining Gender and Transphobia in 2020

Overall Excellence in Digital

• CBC Kids – CBC Kids News Service



About RTDNA Canada

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions, and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

