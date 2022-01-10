Now open: nominations for the RTDNA Canada 2022 Lifetime Achievement Awards

If you know a person who has shown excellence during the course of their career in broadcast and digital journalism please take a moment to nominate them by filling out this Nomination Form.



Final deadline to nominate is Friday, March 11, 2022.

The RTDNA Canada Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service and continued excellence during

the course of their careers in broadcast and digital journalism.



Thank you for taking the time to acknowledge your colleagues achievements by nominating them.



If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at awards@rtdnacanada.com.

Sincerely,

RTDNA Canada – Awards Committee

Karen Mitchell – Chair

Mieke Anderson

Colleen Schmidt