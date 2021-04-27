Message from the RTDNA Canada Social Team

Welcome to the new RTDNACanada.com! We invite you to explore the updated site, which includes an expanded section celebrating award winners, events listings, and other new features in a streamlined design.

We, your RTDNA Canada social committee, would love to hear your feedback as we continue to recognize and support the exceptional work journalists are doing across the country.

We’re committed to amplifying the voice of RTDNA Canada members and sharing news, events and resources that are important to Canadian journalists.

To that end, we’ve launched a new initiative to share journalism job postings. You will find those links on our blog and on our Twitter @RTDNA_Canada.

If you don’t already, please follow us on Twitter as well as Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Let’s keep the conversation going!

Sincerely,

the RTDNA Canada social committee



Corey Bellamy, Head of Digital News Product | CTV News, CP24 & BNN Bloomberg

Shauna Rempel, Senior Social Media Strategist | University of Toronto

Emily Anne Epstein, Editor in Chief | Narcity Media

Stephanie Hinds, Producer | CTV’s The Social

Rebecca Zamon, former Audience Development Manager | HuffPost Canada