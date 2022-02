Memories of John Honderich

Canada lost a giant of journalism on the weekend. John Honderich, of the Toronto Star, championed journalism across Canada. He was a mentor and leader to so many. His passion and leadership will be greatly missed.

RTNDA Canada sends condolences to his many colleagues and wishes his family all the best.

https://www.thestar.com/news/gta/2022/02/06/memories-of-john-honderich.html