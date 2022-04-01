Call for Nominations: RTDNA Canada 2022-2023 Board Members

The last two years have been both challenging and rewarding for all of us. We hope you will be able to join us to share and hear about our collective experiences over this unprecedented period at our annual conference this June (more news on that to come).

Want to be a part of a great organization? We are actively looking for volunteers to be a part of our RTDNA Canada Board to fill some positions becoming vacant.

I will be stepping down as President but I will continue to serve as past President. George Browne is stepping down as Vice President of Business Development. That position will be rolled into the new position of Vice President of Sponsorship. Karen Mitchell has agreed to join Joanne McPherson to work on the sponsorship file. Karen is leaving her position as the Awards Chair. Karen has done a remarkable job with awards and I thank her on behalf of all of us for her work. George Browne has been invaluable to RTDNA and I want to thank him as well for his support during my tenure as President.

I think change and fresh ideas are important for organizations, so please consider putting your name forward for a board position. It’s a great group to work with and you will learn, make new connections, and of course have some fun. It’s important for our industry to have a strong RTDNA Canada.

For nomination information please click the link below.

For information on RTDNA Canada Membership please click the link below.

The good news is that RTDNA Canada is in great shape. We are looking forward to our conference and awards gala in June where we will meet and celebrate in person.

Best wishes to you all,

Fiona Conway

President, RTDNA Canada

president@rtdnacanada.com

