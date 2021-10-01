Call for Judges: 2021-2022 RTDNA Canada Awards

Interested in volunteering to be a judge? You can register directly on RTDNA Canada’s Award site now: https://rtdnaawards.com/judges.

We want to expand and diversify our judging pool by recruiting different levels of experience; different skill sets; and a wider number of news entities including, but not limited to, editors, directors, photojournalists, employees at smaller news organizations or digital news entities, professors at post-secondary journalism schools, ex-journalists now working in other industries, retired journalists, producers, assignment editors, live co-ordinators, and chase producers.

If you have any questions, please contact us at awards@rtdnacanada.com.

Members of RTDNA Canada appreciate the valuable contribution you make to improve broadcast and digital journalism by accepting the position of judging these prestigious awards. Thank you!