RTDNA Canada Update to our Members

Dear RTDNA Members,

As the situation regarding COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have made the decision to cancel the RTDNA Regional and National events that were to be held this Spring. The economic impact will be substantial, and we hope our sponsors will continue to support RTDNA. We will keep you updated on all areas.

We will announce the winners of the Regional awards, as well as this year’s Lifetime Achievement Awards winners in early-April.

We will recognize all our winners online and through social media. We will also celebrate our lifetime awards winners digitally.

The finalists for the National and Network awards will be announced in late-April, with the winners to be announced in mid-May.

We had some excellent panels lined-up for the conference and are reimagining ways to bring these to you online.

Stay tuned to our website for an updated timeline regarding the items above, as well as for our Annual General Meeting.

If you have any questions in the meantime, please don’t hesitate to contact Sherry Naylor at admin@RTDNACanada.com.

Thank you all for understanding, and best wishes with the important work you are all doing to keep Canadians informed.

Sincerely,

Fiona Conway, President RTDNA Canada

president@rtdnacanada.com