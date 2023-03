Mark Solnoky

Mark Solnoky has been in News and current Affairs for over 30 years. Currently he is the Executive Producer for APTN News for the West and Northern Regions.

Mark has won dozens of national and international awards as an editor and producer. He was also nominated twice for the Gemini Award for best editing.

Before joining APTN, Mark worked at CBC North in Yellowknife as show and field producer. He has worked on shows such a Man Alive, the Fifth Estate and CBC Disclosure.