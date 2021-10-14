Job Alert: Weekend Assignment Editor CP24, Bell Media

Responsibilities:

Assigning staff and resources for the production of Toronto and GTA focused stories for CP24

Generating story and event ideas

Taking part in the daily and long term planning of news coverage

Act as a liaison with local stations, other networks and agencies

Other duties include; assisting in breaking news coverage, booking guests for CP24 chats/noon show/special events, booking feeds, greeting guests, developing contacts

Other duties as assigned

For more details, click here.