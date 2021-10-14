Job Alert: Weekend Assignment Editor CP24, Bell Media
Responsibilities:
- Assigning staff and resources for the production of Toronto and GTA focused stories for CP24
- Generating story and event ideas
- Taking part in the daily and long term planning of news coverage
- Act as a liaison with local stations, other networks and agencies
- Other duties include; assisting in breaking news coverage, booking guests for CP24 chats/noon show/special events, booking feeds, greeting guests, developing contacts
- Other duties as assigned
For more details, click here.