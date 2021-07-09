Job Alert: Web Writer, Bell Média (London)

Responsibilities:

  • Identify, research, and write news stories and headlines for the station’s website and social media properties in keeping with the station’s standards and style
  • Stay on top of breaking news, ensuring fresh and relevant content on the site
  • Edit, package and publish video content for CTV News Digital to serve all news platforms
  • Ensure all digital content meets the highest journalistic standards and adheres to CTV News standards
  • Share multimedia content strategically across social-media outlets in consultation with the editorial team

