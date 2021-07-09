Job Alert: Web Writer, Bell Média (London)

Responsibilities:

Identify, research, and write news stories and headlines for the station’s website and social media properties in keeping with the station’s standards and style

Stay on top of breaking news, ensuring fresh and relevant content on the site

Edit, package and publish video content for CTV News Digital to serve all news platforms

Ensure all digital content meets the highest journalistic standards and adheres to CTV News standards

Share multimedia content strategically across social-media outlets in consultation with the editorial team

