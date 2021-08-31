Job Alert: Web Journalist, CTVNews.ca, Bell Media

Responsibilities:

Write 5-7 news stories per day, updating them with the latest information and working with television scripts and other newsroom sources

Pitching ideas, researching, conducting interviews for original reporting

Compiling, editing, publishing staff and wire stories, photos, videos, following editorial standards and best practices, with an eye to SEO

Ensuring all copy published is free of typos, grammatical and substantive errors

Work may include newsletters, visualizations in infographics, maps, quizzes, timelines and data journalism

