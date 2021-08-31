Job Alert: Web Journalist, CTVNews.ca, Bell Media
Responsibilities:
- Write 5-7 news stories per day, updating them with the latest information and working with television scripts and other newsroom sources
- Pitching ideas, researching, conducting interviews for original reporting
- Compiling, editing, publishing staff and wire stories, photos, videos, following editorial standards and best practices, with an eye to SEO
- Ensuring all copy published is free of typos, grammatical and substantive errors
- Work may include newsletters, visualizations in infographics, maps, quizzes, timelines and data journalism
For more details, click here.