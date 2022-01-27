Job Alert: Web Journalist, CTVNews.ca, Bell Media (Toronto)

If you thrive on breaking news, see news as a public service, and are endlessly aiming to answer questions that emerge about the world around you, you’ve landed at the right job posting.

You will work with the national digital team where you will be expected to identify, write and publish news stories for CTVNews.ca, a high-profile platform reaching one of the biggest audiences in Canada. You will also be expected to write news articles, background analysis and colourful features on stories from across Canada, and around the world. There will also be opportunities to write enterprise journalism.

