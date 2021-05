Job alert: Weather & Traffic Anchor – News Delivery, Corus Entertainment (Regina)

Global Regina is currently seeking a full-time Weather & Traffic Anchor to join their team. The successful candidate will be required to work early mornings as well as evenings and weekends when required. This position reports directly to the News Manager.

For more details:

https://can60.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/corusent/Site/CORUS/Posting/View/4118