Job Alert: Visual Journalist/Graphics Producer (Edmonton)-News Delivery, Global News

Reporting to the Executive Producer with daily accountability to the National Manager, Brand and Design your role and responsibilities will continue to define the look of News content on all platforms. You have a creative flair with a strong visual sense that will have a big impact as an integral member of an award winning News Design Team. You are passionate about news, motion design and 3D animation and can demonstrate your talents and exceptional graphic skills as part of your portfolio. As a Journalist, you are an experienced storyteller and can translate complicated data and information into compelling graphics and animation.

For more details, click here.